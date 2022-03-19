La Liga 2021-22: Real Madrid welcome resurging Barcelona for El Clasico - watch live streaming

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to clash in another enticing El Clasico at the Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid in the early hours of Monday.

Hosts Real Madrid sit on top of the La Liga standings, with 66 points in 28 matches, 10 points ahead of Sevilla in second.

Los Blancos are on a five-match winning streak, which includes a 3-1 win over PSG in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 and a 3-0 away win against Mallorca.

Real Madrid are also unbeaten at home this season, with 10 wins and four draws.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are third with 51 points but have a game in hand. The Catalans have hit form since Xavi took over the managerial reins and are unbeaten in 11 matches across competitions.

FC Barcelona have also bolstered their squad in the January transfer window, signing Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blaugrana, however, faced a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at Camp Nou earlier this season and haven’t beaten their arch-rivals in the league in the last three years.

Real Madrid will also be slightly better rested than Barca going into the El Clasico, with Barcelona travelling to Galatasaray for a mid-week UEFA Europa League clash.

But Real Madrid’s main worry will be in-form striker Karim Benzema, who picked up a calf injury in the last match against Mallorca. All other players will be available for selection apart from Ferland Mendy, who faces muscular issues.

For Barcelona, Ansu Fati, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto remain sidelined with injuries.

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona fixture will begin at 1:30 AM on March 21.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona head-to-head

Real Madrid and Barcelona have faced each other 281 times in all competitions, with Barcelona winning 115 matches. Real Madrid have managed to win 104 games while 62 matches have ended in draws.

Real Madrid won the previous meeting between the two sides, triumphing 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year.