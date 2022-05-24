SEA Games gold medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn emulating Olympic champ Axelsen in pursuit of Paris 2024 gold

The recently concluded South East Asian (SEA) Games saw Kunlavut Vitidsarn leave his mark on the badminton court as he departed Hanoi, Vietnam with two gold medals.

The 21-year-old was instrumental in securing gold for Thailand in the men's team event, and then went on to double his haul by winning the men's singles event. What made his achievement all the more impressive was that he trumped the reigning world champion, Loh Kean Yew from Singapore in the final to clinch the title.

It's the first multi-sport games victory for the Thai who, up until 2019, was still eligible to play in the junior circuit. Vitidsarn shared exclusively with Olympics.com in Hanoi, just how much winning these titles meant to him.

"I'm really happy to get a gold medal and happy to play here for the first time, especially since we won both the individual and team events." - Kunlavut Vitidsarn

No fear for Vitidsarn in playing the big names of the sport

Vitidsarn arrived in Vietnam, fresh from leading Thailand's Thomas Cup campaign in Bangkok. Despite the squad failing to get out of the group stage, he delivered the opening points on both occasions he took to the court, and even beat Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting from Indonesia.

At the SEA Games he was relatively untroubled, reaching the final without dropping a game. The Thai rising star seemed unfazed in his final against world champ Loh Kean Yew.

"Before the match I didn't feel any pressure at all. I know that Loh Kean Yew is ranked higher than me, but I just played the way I had prepared before the match and managed to get the result," he shared.

Having defeated the world champion, the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games mixed team silver medallists admits that he has his sights on clinching that title as well.

"I will try my best to achieve that goal (of becoming world champion) and will keep learning from the top players. Hopefully I will get there one day."

The world No.18 has also set his sights on gold at the biggest multi-sport event in the world.

"The Olympics is one of my dreams. I will try my best to do every single thing I can to attempt winning gold at Paris 2024." - Kunlavut Vitidsarn to Olympics.com

Thai prodigy aiming to learn from the best

With the upcoming Olympic Games in mind, the three-time junior world champion, who sealed the titles in 2017, 2018, and 2019 is already attempting to emulate qualities in reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

He has played against Axelsen for three World Tour titles, including the 2021 World Tour Finals, but hasn't unlocked the key to beating the Dane just yet, going down on all three occasions.

But through his time on court with the 2017 world champion and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist, he's got a glimpse in the qualities and traits of one of the best players currently in the circuit.

"Viktor Axelsen is a good example of determination and focus. He is also really tough during the game, so he can play everything that he had planned before the match. I really admire him." - Kunlavut Vitidsarn to Olympics.com

This year also saw Vitidsarn clinch his maiden World Tour title when he beat India's Lakshya Sen to victory at the German Open, and with his confidence currently at an all-time high, fans are expecting more success from the Thai shuttler.