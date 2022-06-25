Manu Bhaker wins three gold medals at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial 2022 shooting

Tokyo Olympian Manu Bhaker ended the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial 2022 shooting competition with three gold medals, including the women’s 10m air pistol title, at the M.P. Shooting Academy range in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The 20th edition of the tournament, which started on June 10, concluded on Friday. The rifle events were held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi while the pistol competitions took place in Bhopal.

Former world No. 1 Manu Bhaker, representing Haryana, outshot Punjab’s Arshdeep Kaur 16-14 in the women’s 10m air pistol final.

Manu Bhaker shot 263.9 to top the eight-woman semi-final ahead of Arshdeep, who scored 260.5. Radhika Tanwar, also from Haryana, won bronze.

Manu Bhaker also won two gold medals in team events.

In the women’s 25m pistol team, Manu teamed up with Vibhuti Bhatia and Tejaswini for Haryana to beat Maharashtra, led by Olympian Rahi Sarnobat.

In the 10m air pistol mixed team, Manu Bhaker and Shiva Narwal, representing Haryana, beat ONGC for the title.

Esha Singh, meanwhile, claimed the women’s 25m pistol crown. She shot a score of 30 in the medal match to win gold over Vibhuti Bhatia of Haryana, who shot 23 for silver. Chinki Yadav won bronze with a score of 17. Esha Singh had also topped the qualification round with a score of 585.

Along with Kaushik Gopu, Esha Singh also bagged the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Another Olympian, Divyansh Singh Panwar managed to win a silver medal in the mixed team 10m air rifle event earlier. Divyansh teamed up with Nisha Kanwar for Haryana, with the duo losing to Railways in the gold medal match.

India’s most successful ISSF World Cup individual medallist Jitu Rai was part of the gold-winning Army team in the men’s 50m free pistol event along with Ravinder Singh and Pardeep Kumar.

Akhil Sheoran, who won the mixed 3P bronze at the ISSF Cairo World Cup earlier this year, shot 623.7 to win the men’s 50m rifle prone event.

Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial 2022: Medal winners and results

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions: 1. Niraj; 2. Sartaj Singh Tiwana; 3. Kiran Ankush Jadhav

Men’s team 50m rifle 3 positions: 1. Indian Navy; 2. Madhya Pradesh; 3. Indian Air Force

Men’s 50m rifle prone: 1. Akhil Sheoran; 2. Zahid Hussain Parry; 3. Pavan Kumar Vaishnav

Men’s team 50m rifle prone: 1. Railways; 2. Madhya Pradesh; 3. BSF

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: 1. Manini Kaushik; 2. Ayushi Podder; 3. Priya

Women’s team 50m rifle 3 positions: 1. Maharashtra; 2. Railways; 3. Punjab

Women’s team 50m rifle prone: 1. Haryana; 2. Chandigarh; 3. Madhya Pradesh

Men’s 10m air rifle: 1. Rohit Kumar; 2. Mohit Manjunath Gowda; 3. Hriday Hazarika

Men’s Team 10m air rifle: 1. Haryana; 2. Army; 3. Navy

Women’s 10m air rifle: 1. Nisha Kanwar; 2. Shailaja Patel; 3. Mehuli Ghosh

Women’s team 10m air rifle: 1. Rajasthan; 2. West Bengal; 3. Haryana

Mixed team 10m air rifle: 1. Railways; 2. Rajasthan; 3. Delhi and Karnataka

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu; 2. Arpit Goel; 3. Adarsh Singh

Men’s 10m air pistol: 1. Shiva Narwal; 2. Dharmendra Singh Gaharwar; 3. Vijayveer Sidhu

Men’s team 10m air pistol: 1. Haryana; 2. Punjab; 3. Uttar Pradesh

Women’s 10m air pistol: 1. Manu Bhaker; 2. Arshdeep Kaur; 3. Radhika Tanwar

Women’s 25m pistol: 1. Esha Singh; 2. Vibhuti Bhatia; 3. Chinki Yadav

Women’s team 25m pistol: 1. Haryana; 2. Maharashtra; 3. Madhya Pradesh

Men’s 50m pistol: 1. Arjun Das; 2. Omkar Singh; 3. Ravinder Singh

Men’s team 50m pistol: 1. Army; 2. Railways; 3. Navy

Mixed team 10m air pistol: 1. Haryana; 2. ONGC; 3. Telangana and Railways