Kristoffersen tops Alta Badia podium in Giant Slalom comeback win

Two-time Olympic medallist Henrik Kristoffersen showed all his athletic class to top the alpine World Cup podium in the Alta Badia giant slalom for the second time in his career.

On Sunday (19 December), the Norwegian tech specialist came back from a seventh place in the first run and claimed his first win of the season, the 24th overall, clocking a total time of 2:25.04 seconds on the challenging Gran Risa course in Italy.

The 27-year-old finished 0.31 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, who missed out on his third straight GS win but remains the undisputed leader of the discipline's standings with 280 points, 117 more than today's winner. Austrian Manuel Feller completed the podium, 0.37 seconds off the pace.

This was Kristoffersen's fifth victory in the discipline, which makes him the most successful skier from Norway behind four-time Olympic champion Kjetil Andre Aamodt with six wins.

"GS was a struggle last year, I have to admit that, and we have improved so much after [the opening race in] Soelden," Kristoffersen told the official FIS broadcast.

"We changed something for skis two days ago. It was so nice to ski in the second run, I made a few small mistakes but the skis were unbelievable."

Reigning overall and GS champion Alexis Pinturault made a mistake in the second run and finished in 15th position.

Fellow Frenchman Mathieu Faivre, the Cortina 2021 world champion, clocked the second-slowest time in the second period and ended in 16th place.

The overall standings see Odermatt extend his lead at the top with 533 points, 128 more than second-placed Matthias Mayer.

The Swissman has a chance to consolidate his leadership tomorrow (Monday 20 December) in the second GS event in Alta Badia.

Men's Giant Slalom in Alta Badia - Results

1. Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR) 2:25.04

2. Marco Odermatt (SUI) +0.31

3. Manuel Feller (AUT) +0.37

4. Patrick Feurstein (AUT) +0.58

5. Luca De Aliprandini (ITA) +0.69

6. River Radamus (USA) +0.73

7. Justin Murisier (SUI) +0.78

8. Rasmus Windingstad (NOR) +0.82

9. Filip Zubcic (CRO) +0.93

10. Stefan Brennsteiner (AUT) +0.89