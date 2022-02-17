Korean speed skater Choi Minjeong after winning gold in women’s 1500m: “Thanks to all who support me”

Choi Minjeong concluded her short track speed skating programme with 1500m gold to leave Beijing 2022 with a three-medal haul.

The Team South Korea athlete claimed victory ahead of Italy's Arianna Fontana and Suzanne Schulting of Netherlands.

As well as 1500m gold, Choi finished her campaign at the Capital Indoor Stadium with silvers in the 1000m and in the women's 3000m relay with Team South Korea.

Choi has now three gold and two silver medals across two Olympic Winter Games following her debut at PyeongChang 2018.

The 23-year-old paid tribute to those who backed her, telling Olympics.com: "Well, I’ve got some medals [five in Olympics - three golds and two silvers, actually] so far, but I’ve never thought I’m rewarded for my solo effort but thanks to all those people supporting me."

Choi Minjeong (KOR) leads the race during short track speed skating women's 1500m final Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Choi makes light of history

Choi claimed her second straight title over the 1500m and left Fontana - the most decorated short track speed skater in Winter Olympic history - in her slipstream.

The Italian, who made her debut at Torino 2006, arrived in China with eight Olympic medals, equal with Apolo Ohno and Viktor An.

Gold in the 500m, plus silvers in the mixed team relay and 1500m, increased her tally to 11.

Fontana and Schulting - who won two golds among four medals - dominated the short track with Choi, which underlines the South Korean's achievement in her final race in Beijing.

She said: "I’ve always thought that the result doesn’t matter when I prepare for the Games, but I’m so glad to have pulled off such a great result."

Choi Minjeong (KOR) takes gold in short track speed skating women's 1500m Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Choi in record-breaking form

Choi set a new Olympic record of 2:16.831 in semifinal 3 on Wednesday 16 February to lay down the gauntlet to her rivals.

However, that also serves to highlight the magnitude of her world record of 2:14.354 set in Salt Lake City in November 2016.

The 14-time world champion, who clocked 2:17.789 in the final, added: "As for the [Olympic] record in the semis, I never thought I’d set a new one but I’m glad to see my name printed on the record books.

"That said, I don’t care too much about the records, because they’re supposed to be broken someday."