Korea Open badminton: India’s PV Sindhu knocked out by An Seyoung

India badminton player PV Sindhu’s run at the Korea Open 2022 ended on Saturday after a semi-final defeat to home favourite An Seyoung.

PV Sindhu lost her women’s singles final four match 21-14, 21-17 at the Palma Stadium in Suncheon.

The tie saw two of the world’s best go head to head with PV Sindhu, ranked seventh in the badminton rankings, going up against the world No. 4 South Korean.

Heading into the fixture, PV Sindhu, a former world champion and two-time Olympic medallist, had failed to beat the 20-year-old South Korean in any of their three prior meetings. The last time the two played each other, An Seyoung had denied the Indian ace the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 title.

PV Sindhu, who accounted for Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games in Friday’s quarter-finals, tried to start the match aggressively but some astonishing retrievals from An Seyoung frustrated the Indian as the South Korean raced to a 7-1 lead.

The Indian shuttler managed to offset the early blows with a series of good points of her own but it was An Seyoung with a 11-6 lead heading into the first mid game interval of the match.

Despite Sindhu’s best efforts, An Seyoung controlled the flow of the match and won the first game 21-14.

Looking for a sharp response, PV Sindhu took a 3-0 lead in the second game but it was not long before An Seyoung responded and it was the South Korean again who led by two points at the break.

An Seyoung’s court coverage was exquisite and her range of shorts continued to baffle the Indian star as match progressed.

Trailing 14-9, PV Sindhu upped the ante and managed to bring down the deficit to just a single point with the help of some brilliant cross court winners. However, it wasn’t quite enough to topple the in-form South Korean who wrapped up the match in 47 minutes.

India’s Kidambi Srikanth will be in action against Indonesian second-seed Jonatan Christie in the men’s singles semis later in the day.