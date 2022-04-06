Korea Open badminton: India’s PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth make second round

Former world champion PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the women’s singles event with a win over Lauren Lam of the USA at the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Wednesday.

Playing at the Palma Stadium in Suncheon, PV Sindhu, ranked seventh in the BWF world rankings, defeated her 70th-ranked opponent 21-15, 21-14 in 34 minutes.

The Indian badminton ace expectedly got off to a decent start and went into the break leading 11-6. PV Sindhu, who had won the Swiss Open last month, then dominated Lauren Lam for the remainder of the first game to take a 1-0 lead.

The American shuttler put up a good fight and kept PV Sindhu in check during the early part of the second game. However, PV Sindhu, who was leading 15-14, scored the final six points of the match to move into the second round of the BWF Super 500 event.

This was PV Sindhu’s second win against Lauren Lam in as many matches. The two shuttlers had previously clashed at the Syed Modi International earlier this year. PV Sindhu, seeded third, will face world No. 26 Aya Ohori of Japan next.

Kidambi Srikanth also made the second round in men’s singles with a 22-20, 21-11 against Malaysia’s Liew Daren.

The Indian shuttler, seeded fifth, had to come back from a three-point deficit to win game one but comfortably navigated the second game. He will face Israel’s Misha Zilberman, the world No. 50, next.

In men’s doubles, India’s MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila received a walkover from South Korea’s Ba Da Kim and Hee Young Park. They will face second seeds Muhammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia in the next round.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod also won their respective first-round matches to make it to the second round.

While Lakshya Sen, seeded sixth, will take on Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in men’s singles, Malvika Bansod will face world No. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong next.