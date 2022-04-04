Korea Open 2022: How to watch Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia live in action

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia is hoping that his third badminton World Tour event of the year will see him make the finals for the first time this season, when he takes to the court for the Korea Open from 5 to 10 April.

The world No. 7 has reached the semi-finals in his opening two tournaments this year, and was denied a place in the finals both times by up and coming youngsters who managed to get the better of him.

At the German Open it was Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn ending his run while India's Lakshya Sen denied Lee a chance to defend his All England Open title.

The Malaysian who is playing his first season as an independent player, is keen on turning around his fortunes and bag his first silverware of the season at the Super 500 event in Suncheon, Korea.

Schedule of play:

Lee Zii Jia is seeded second and will begin his campaign against France's Arnaud Merkle who is ranked 61 in the world.

The top seed is Anthony Sinisuka Ginting but before Lee can think about facing the Indonesian in the final, he will have to get past potential opponents like Kidambi Srikanth, Jonatan Christie or even Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

You can follow the match schedule and order of play here.

Where to watch the Korea Open 2022 live in Malaysia

The Korea Open 2022 will be broadcast live in Malaysia on Astro's subscription channels.

READ MORE: Lee Zii Jia's new beginning : 'Glad to start off a new journey with a brand new Lee Zii Jia'