Korbinian Holzer arrives to invigorate Germany's pursuit of Olympic hockey gold

Korbinian Holzer has touched down and Germany's mission to go one step further than their performance at PyeongChang 2018 and win gold in the men's ice hockey competition at Beijing 2022 is officially on.

The 33-year-old defenseman safely arrived in China and passed Covid-protocols four-days before their opening game, and completes the German squad for the ongoing Winter Olympic Games in China.

Holzer is an alternate captain for the side and one of the key leaders in Toni Söderholm's squad. Germany won the silver medal in 2018, losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) squad 4-3 from a power play golden goal in overtime.

Ten players from the 2018 silver medal-winning squad have returned in 2022: Matthias Plachta, Danny aus den Birken, Jonas Müller, Yasin Ehliz, Patrick Hager, Dominik Kahun, Leonhard Pföderl, David Wolf, Moritz Müller, and Marcel Noebels.

"Of course, I'm relieved that I can start with the boys right after my arrival today," Holzer said. "The journey was long, but overall it worked well. Now it's important for me to arrive as quickly as possible and give my all in training so that we're well prepared for the first tournament game."

Holzer plays his club hockey for Adler Mannheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) and brings valuable experience to the team. However it's been 12 years since his last appearance at the Games when he was a youngster on the squad that finished 11th at Vancouver 2010.

Team Germany's schedule at Beijing 2022

The Träger der Adler (Bearers of the Eagle) begin their mission to win gold at Beijing 2022 on 10 February against Canada in Group A preliminary round action before taking on hosts People's Republic of China and USA on the 12th and 13th.

10 February: Men's Preliminary Round Group A

21:10 Beijing time: Canada - Germany

12 February: Men's Preliminary Round Group A

16:40 Beijing time: Germany - China

13 February: Men's Preliminary Round Group A

21:10 Beijing time: USA - Germany

Competition format

The men's tournament consists of 12 teams split into three groups:

Group A: Canada, USA, Germany, People’s Republic of China

Group B: ROC, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Denmark

Group C: Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Latvia

Qualification for the men's tournament was determined by the IIHF World Ranking following the 2019 Men's Ice Hockey World Championships.

The best four teams from an overall 12-team ranking – the group winners and the second-ranked team with the best record – will advance to the quarter-finals (where the competition will move to the knockout phase) while the other teams will play a qualification playoff game.

What to expect from Germany at Beijing 2022?

Germany are somewhat of an outsider when it comes to ice hockey at the Games historically. But they will be buoyed by what happened in 2018, and the experience the 10 returning players will bring to Söderholm's team will be invaluable.

However, the ROC team has to be considered as a favourite to defend the gold medal the OAR team won in PyeongChang as they can select players from their renowned domestic Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

However, you simply can't count out Holzer and Co, who will be looking to replicate and perhaps better what their countrymen did in 2018, shocking the hockey world with a podium finish.