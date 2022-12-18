Long-distance runner Abhishek Pal bettered his personal best to win the Indian men’s elite race at the Kolkata 25K 2022 on Sunday.

Kolkata 25K is a World Athletics elite road running event. Competing on a nippy morning in the City of Joy, Abhishek Pal completed the 25km race in one hour, 17 minutes, and 52 seconds, which was 34 seconds better than his previous best recorded in 2018.

Kalidas Hirave clocked 1:17.57 to finish second while Srinu Bugatha registered a time of 1:18.25 to come third in the Indian men’s elite race.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old Abhishek Pal won the 5000m race at India’s National Games 2022 before winning the 10000m race at the National Inter-State Senior athletics in Chennai.

"Till the 20 km mark we were neck and neck, but after that, I picked up the pace. Abhishek Pal said after the race. “I will head to Bengaluru from here and train for the next season, with the Asian Games due next year," he added.

In the Indian women's elite category, Sanjivani Jadhav ended the 2022 season with another gold medal. The Asian championships bronze medallist won the race with a timing of 1:34.23. Earlier this year, Sanjivani Jadhav won the Delhi Half Marathon and the 10,000m gold medal at the National Federation Cup.

Monika Choudhary (1:37:00) and Reenu Singh (1:39.11) joined Jadhav on the podium in second and third places, respectively.

Kenya’s Leonard Barsoton defended his title in the overall men’s elite category by bettering his own course record by 16 seconds. Barsoton, the 2017 world cross-country silver medalist, won the seventh edition of Kolkata 25K in 1:12.49.

In the mix right from the beginning, but not in the lead pack, Barsoton was behind Alfred Ngeno, Abdisa Tola and Ethiopia’s Berhanu Legese. He picked up pace after the 20 km mark and never looked back.

Berhanu Legese (1:12:54) and Commonwealth Games marathon champion Victor Kiplangat of Uganda (1:12:56) took second and third place respectively in the men’s elite category.

In the women’s elite category, Bahrain’s Desi Jisa shaved off almost a minute from the previous course record set by Ethiopian Guteni Shone to clinch the race in 1:21:04.

“My target will be to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics, a dream for all. The atmosphere is really good here (in Kolkata) and the course is nice and flat. I loved running here,” said Jisa, who was runner-up in the Kolkata 25K in 2019.

Ethiopia’s Zeineba Yimer (1:21:18) and Uganda’s Mercyline Chelangat (1:21:31) took the silver and bronze, respectively.

Kolkata 25K 2022 results and medal winners

International men’s elite race

Leonard Barsoton (Kenya) 1:12:49 Birhanu Legese (Ethiopia) 1:12:54 Victor Kiplangat (Uganda) 1:12:56

International women’s elite race

Desi Jisa (Bahrain) - 1:21.04 Zeineba Yimer (Ethiopia) 1:21.18 Mercyline Chelangat (Uganda) 1:21.31

Indian men’s elite race

Abhishek Pal - 1:17.52 Kalidas Hirave - 1:17.57 Srinu Bugatha - 1:18.25

Indian women’s elite race