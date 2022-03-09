Uchimura Kohei: The Finale 

The greatest male gymnast of all time – Japan’s Uchimura Kohei – will take one final bow Saturday, 12 March at the aptly named “Kohei Uchimura, the Finale,” event. The exhibition will be held at Tokyo’s Metropolitan Gymnasium and feature other Japanese gymnasts including reigning all-around gold medallist Hashimoto Daiki.

“One last time, I will perform the six events, and I would like to do beautiful gymnastics in my own way,” said Uchimura according to his official website. “I will do my best to act now, so thank you!”

The 33-year-old gymnastics legend announced his retirement from the sport in early January after a storied career that included four appearances at the Olympic Games, where he collected seven medals in total, including back-to-back all-around gold medals.

Only three other men have accomplished that feat: Italy’s Alberto Braglia (1908, 1912), Viktor Chukarin (1952, 1956) and Kato Sawao (1968, 1972).

Uchimura is the only gymnast, male or female, to win six straight world all-around titles and two Olympic all-around golds in a row, dominating the all-around on the global stage from the 2009-2016.

“I put my heart into it to get there, so, I don’t regret anything,” Uchimura told Olympics.com in January. “More than the physical pain, it was about not being able to train harder than anyone. I came to the realization that it wasn’t possible anymore. I took pride in my workouts being the hardest in the world. I knew it was time to go.”

Injuries hamper post-Rio career

But injuries have gotten the better part of Uchimura since that historic run.

The 21-time world medallist has struggled since Rio with ankle and shoulder injuries holding him out of major competitions in the run-up to last summer’s Tokyo 2020 Games.

Even still, Uchimura collected two medals – silver on the horizontal bar and bronze with his team – at the 2018 worlds. He sat out the 2019 edition with injury before returning as a specialist on the high bar and qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

His fourth Olympic appearance didn’t go as planned: he slipped off the bar on a pirouetting element during the qualifying round and missed the final.

“I’d say it was half accident, half meant to be,” Uchimura said. “Obviously, I can’t go on forever… Knowing it has to end some day, (the fall) may have led to this. At the same time, I never had a fall like that so you could say it was a freak occurrence so that’s what I mean when I say half-half.”

A competitive finale

Two months later, Uchimura finished sixth in the high bar final at the world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan, which would turn out to be his final competition.

"I can’t begin to describe how good it feels to perform in front of a crowd," he said at the time. "This is my birthplace and I could feel their warmth. It felt like they were waiting for me all long. The feeling was like no other."

Just like Uchimura himself.

After a life dedicated to gymnastics, he’s not quite sure what comes next.

“I’m not interested in anything else, to be precise,” he admitted. “I’m a gymnast because I enjoy it, love it, and that’s what got me this far.”

No matter where life takes him, the sport will surely remain close.

“Someone else asked me what I want to do most after I retire,” he said, “and I immediately said gymnastics.”