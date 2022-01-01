Kobayashi Ryoyu seals thrilling win in Garmisch-Partenkirchen to go 2/2 in Four Hills tournament

Ten centimetres were all that separated Kobayashi Ryoyu and Markus Eisenbichler at the men's ski jumping World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on New Year's day (Saturday 1 January).

Kobayashi claimed victory in a thrilling finale for back-to-back victories following his Four Hills event win in the Obertsdorf opener a couple of days ago.

A second Four Hills grand slam is now on the cards for 'Kobi', a possible repeat of his spectacular 2019 achievement, meaning he could become the first man ever to win all four in the same season more than once.

In his first jump on Saturday Kobayashi sailed out to a 143-metre whopper, claiming 148.8 points to take the lead before the final jump. But a 135.5-point second effort left the door open for Eisenbichler.

The course record is 144m and the German favourite had that record rocking as he soared a massive 143.5 metres, but was docked some style points bringing the jump back by three metres.

After a tense wait while the judges' scores and calculations were completed, the 25-year-old Japanese was finally named champion totalling 291.2 points to Eisenbichler's 291.0.

And there was a big surprise in third place as 22-year-old Slovenian leaper Lovro Kos stepped up on his first-ever podium, edging out Norway's Marius Lindvik by 286 to 283.7 points.

Ski Jumping World Cup / Four Hills standings

The win puts Kobayashi top of both the Four Hills competition and the overall World Cup season standings with the winged Japanese jumper landing at the top of the overall leaderboard with 696 points to Karl Geiger's 675. Halvor Egner Granerud sits in third on 473 points and Eisenbichler fourth on 407.

Today's was number 11 of 28 competitions this season.

In the Four Hills standings 'Kobi' now has 593.2 points with Lindvik close behind on 580 and Lovro Kos third on 575.5. Eisenbichler (572.1), Granerud (563.4), Geiger (560.9), and Robert Johansson (559.8) are all still in the conversation.

Kobayashi became only the third athlete ever to have won all four Four Hills Tournament competitions in 2018-19 following Sven Hannawald in 2001-02 and Kamil Stoch in 2017-18, but no one has ever done the Four Hills Grand Slam more than once.

Still only 25, it could be a truly historic tournament for Kobayashi, who already penned a little history today by becoming the first man to win the opening two events of the Four Hills more than once, following up his 2018/19 opening double with a repeat this weekend.

In this kind of form Japan's lead man will be hoping that he can improve on his 10th place finish at the PyeongChang 2018 Games when the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 begin just a few short weeks from now on 4 February.

Surprises

On a day of surprises, three-time Olympic gold medallist and reigning Four Hills champ Kamil Stoch bowed out in the first round with a 118m effort - a jump that wasn't good enough to form part of the 'lucky loser' pool.

And Friday saw Austrian legend Stefan Kraft fail to qualify for Saturday's final after a disappointing qualifying session.

When is the next ski jumping competition?

The next stage of the men's World Cup takes place in Austria as ski jumping's high-flyers head to Innsbruck with the next competition on 4 January.

The final two days of the Four Hills competition take place here:

Innsbruck: 4 January - 1:30 pm

Bischofshofen: 6 January - 5:30