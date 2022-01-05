Kobayashi Ryoyu tops the podium again at re-arranged World Cup in Bischofshofen 

High winds may have delayed him in Innsbruck, but neither bad weather nor the world's best ski jumpers could stop Kobayashi Ryoyu from walking away with yet another World Cup victory in Bischofshofen on Wednesday 5 January.

After the Japanese ski jumper had triumphed in the first two Four Hills competitions of the season, yesterday's Innsbruck Four Hills competition was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions and replaced by today's action in Bischofshofen. And while the venue may have been different, the result remained the same: a resounding Kobayashi victory.

Perhaps surprisingly, given how dominant Kobayashi has been over the past few competitions, the 25-year-old was not leading after the first round, with Norway's Marius Lindvik registering a jump of 137.5m that was half a metre more than second-placed Kobayashi. However, in the second round Kobayashi matched Lindvik's first-round result to lay down a marker that proved too much for the Norwegian to match.

READ MORE: Kobayashi Ryoyu taking off big-time to Beijing 2022

After the conclusion of the two rounds, the Japanese ended on top of the podium with 291.3 points, with Lindvik second on 286.6 points and his compatriot Halvor Egner Granerud third on 282.4. Fourth place went to Germany's Karl Geiger who slipped further behind Kobayashi in the overall standings.

Kobayashi first rose to stardom in the 2018/19 season when he became only the third athlete in history to win all four competitions in the Four Hills tournament. He looks to have rediscovered that sensational form at just the right time, with the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which begin 4 February, less than a month away.

The ski jumping World Cup action continues tomorrow as the world's best once again compete in Bischofshofen.

Ski jumping World Cup in Bischofshofen results

Kobayashi Ryoyu, Japan, 291.3 points Marius Lindvik, Norway, 288.6 points Halvor Egnder Granerud, Norway, 282.4 points

Overall World Cup standings