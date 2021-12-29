Kobayashi Ryoyu reigns supreme at ski jumping World Cup in Oberstdorf 

Kobayashi Ryoyu produced a stunning 141m second-round jump to win the men’s large hill World Cup competition on the second day of the 70th 4-Hills-Tournament in Oberstdorf. Following victory in qualifying on Tuesday, the Japanese athlete registered an opening round jump of 128.5m, which left him needing something special to secure victory and make ground on overall World Cup leader Karl Geiger of Germany.

However, when it mattered, Kobayashi delivered. A near-perfect second jump of 141m left him in number one position on 302 points, with Norway’s Halvor Egner Granerud second with a score of 299 and his compatriot Robert Johansson third on 298.6. Local favourite Geiger could only manage fifth place as he saw his lead cut at the top of the World Cup standings.

Kobayashi, who is only the third athlete ever to have won all four Four Hills Tournament competitions, looks to be at the top of his game with just over a month to go until the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 begin on 4 February. He will be looking to improve upon the 10th place LH finish he achieved at the PyeongChang 2018 Games when the Olympic ski jumping competition takes place at the National Ski Jumping Centre in the Zhangjiakou cluster.

After today's victory in Oberstdorf - his fourth of the season - Kobayashi moved six points closer to Geiger in the overall World Cup standings, with 596 points compared to the German's 639. Egner Granerud sits third on 441 points, with fellow Norwegian Marius Lindvik fourth (387 points) and Austrian legend Stefan Kraft fifth (260 points).

The next stage of the men's World Cup takes place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany between 31 December and 1 January.