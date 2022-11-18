Kim Yelim leads world champion Sakamoto Kaori after short program at NHK Trophy

Kim Yelim of Republic of Korea took a surprise lead after the women's short program at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo on Friday (18 November).

Kim was second at Grand Prix de France a fortnight ago having won the Korean national title last year.

The 19-year-old landed a triple Lutz-triple toeloop combination followed by a double Axel and a triple flip in an evocative skate to 'Mercy' by Max Richter which earned her a season's best score of 72.22, and gave her a great chance of making next month's ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Turin.

Skating last, world champion Sakamoto Kaori was some way below her scintillating best.

Performing to Janet Jackson's 'Rock With U' and 'Feedback', the 22-year-old - who won the opening round of this year's Grand Prix at Skate America - was solid on her opening double Axel but less so on her triple Lutz.

She then under-rotated and took a step on the second half of her closing combo - a triple flip-triple toeloop - as she had to settle for second on the day with 68.07.

Sakomoto said afterwards, "I just didn’t have the pace, the thrust in my jumps. I can think of a few reasons. I'll keep at it.

"I’m not as confident as I was last year. I haven’t been able to push myself. But finishing second today, I'm over it now. I'll regroup. I think things will change for the better. What I couldn’t do today, I’ll try to do tomorrow and turn things around."

Sakamoto Kaori during her short program at the 2022 NHK Trophy in Sapporo Picture by REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakamoto lies marginally ahead of fellow Japanese Sumiyoshi Rion who posted a career-best short program to take third.

After her third place on senior GP debut at Grand Prix de France, Sumiyoshi landed a double Axel, triple flip-triple Lutz combination and a triple Lutz in a clean skate.

The 19-year-old Tokyo native added almost four points to her short program from Angers, earning 68.01 from the judges.

It was not such a good day at the office for Skate Canada winner Watanabe Rinka who fell on her opening triple Axel and singled what should have been a triple loop late on.

She scored just 58.36 to finish the day in ninth, leaving her needing something special in Saturday's free skate if she is going to make the Grand Prix Final.

Audrey Shin skated clean to finish fourth on the day with 65.87, ahead of American team-mate and Skate Canada runner-up Starr Andrews (64.13).

Skate America bronze medallist Amber Glenn had a day to forget, putting a hand down on the first half of her opening triple flip-triple toeloop combo before under-rotating and falling on her final jumping element, a triple loop.

The 23-year-old Texan ended the day down in 11th place with a score of 52.04.

NHK Trophy women's short program results:

1. Kim Yelim (KOR) 72.22

2. Sakamoto Kaori (JPN) 68.07

3. Sumiyoshi Rion (JPN) 68.01

4. Audrey Shin (USA) 65.87

5. Starr Andrews (USA) 64.13

6. Ji Seoyeon (KOR) 62.92

7. Wi Seoyeong (KOR) 61.06

8. Niina Petrokina (EST) 58.81

9. Watanabe Rinka (JPN) 58.36

10. Olga Mikutina (LAT) 56.95

11. Amber Glenn (USA) 52.04

12. Eva-Lotta Kiibus (EST) 48.56

