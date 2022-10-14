Kim Chaeyeon leads women after short program at Egna 2022 Junior Grand Prix

The 15-year-old South Korean is well-placed to earn her first Junior Grand Prix win, after being the only skater to break the 70-point mark in Egna, Italy, on Friday (14 October).

By Olympics.com | 14 October 2022
Figure Skating
Picture by © International Skating Union (ISU) 2022

Fresh off the back of a first-ever senior figure skating podium, South Korea's Kim Chaeyeon put herself in a strong position for a potential maiden Junior Grand Prix win on Friday (14 October).

The 15-year-old was the only women's skater at the Egna Junior Grand Prix in Italy to score 70 points in her short program, netting a score of 70.29 points.

Kim, who won silver at the Challenger Series Finlandia Trophy last week, could be set for a breakout year.

She opened with a strong triple Lutz - triple toe loop combination – the only one of the top three short program skaters to nail the combination cleanly.

Kim's double Axel and triple loop were also executed well, enough to give her a lead of 3.4 points over Japan's Yoshida Hana.

Yoshida was called for an unclear edge on her Lutz, which was also landed a quarter-rotation short.

Third-placed Chiba Mone, who sits on 64.07 points, was called for an unclear edge on her Lutz and quarter under-rotation on the toe, and also lost points to an ungraded flying camel spin.

More from

GO OLYMPIC. GET ALL THIS.

Free live sport events. Unlimited access to series. Unrivalled Olympic news & highlights.
Sign up here Sign up here