Kim Chaeyeon leads women after short program at Egna 2022 Junior Grand Prix

Fresh off the back of a first-ever senior figure skating podium, South Korea's Kim Chaeyeon put herself in a strong position for a potential maiden Junior Grand Prix win on Friday (14 October).

The 15-year-old was the only women's skater at the Egna Junior Grand Prix in Italy to score 70 points in her short program, netting a score of 70.29 points.

Kim, who won silver at the Challenger Series Finlandia Trophy last week, could be set for a breakout year.

She opened with a strong triple Lutz - triple toe loop combination – the only one of the top three short program skaters to nail the combination cleanly.

Kim's double Axel and triple loop were also executed well, enough to give her a lead of 3.4 points over Japan's Yoshida Hana.

Yoshida was called for an unclear edge on her Lutz, which was also landed a quarter-rotation short.

Third-placed Chiba Mone, who sits on 64.07 points, was called for an unclear edge on her Lutz and quarter under-rotation on the toe, and also lost points to an ungraded flying camel spin.