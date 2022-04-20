Khelo India Youth Games to be held in June now

After being postponed multiple times due to COVID-19 in the past year-and-a-half, the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be held from June 4 to 13.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2021 will be held in five cities - Panchkula, Ambala, Chandigarh, Shahabad and Delhi. Around 5,100 athletes from across the country are expected to participate in 25 sporting disciplines.

Five indigenous games -- gatka, thang-ta, kalaripayattu, mallakhamb and yogasana -- have been added in the latest edition to promote these sports at the grassroots.

The last edition of the Khelo India Youth Games were held in Guwahati, Assam in January 2020. The event was held in the under-17 and under-21 age groups.

However, this year, the KIYG will be held in the under-18 age group. This will be the first time that the Khelo India Youth Games will be held away from the January window and in multiple cities.

KIYG 2021 was originally scheduled to be held in January 2021 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural edition in 2018, then known as the Khelo India School Games, were held in New Delhi. The 2019 KIYG edition was hosted in Pune, Maharashtra while the 2020 edition was held in Guwahati.

Haryana topped the medals tally at the inaugural edition and finished runners-up in the next two editions behind Maharashtra.