Rescheduled Khelo India Youth Games to start on February 5

The fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be held from February 5 to 14 next year, according to the Indian Express.

Originally scheduled for November-December this year, the event was postponed to February due to fears of a third wave of COVID-19 in India.

The Khelo India Youth Games will be held in five cities; Panchkula, Ambala, Chandigarh, Shahabad and Delhi. Around 10,000 athletes are expected to participate in 25 sporting disciplines.

Five indigenous games -- Gatka, Thang-Ta, Kalaripayattu, Malkhamb and Yogasan -- have been added in the latest edition to promote sports at the grassroots.

The opening ceremony will be held on February 5 in Panchkula with the health department on alert to deal with the new variant of COVID-19.

Haryana’s chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after inspecting the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, said the preparations for the Games will be completed by December 31.

The last edition of the Khelo India Youth Games was held in Guwahati, Assam in January 2020.

The event was held for the age groups of under-17 and under-21 categories. This year, the championships will be held in the under-18 age group.

Haryana won the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in 2018 and finished runners-up in the next two editions behind Maharashtra.