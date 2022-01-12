Khelo India Youth Games 2021 postponed again due to COVID-19

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2021 has been postponed due to the surging COVID-19 cases, including the Omicron variant, in the host state of Haryana and across the country.

KIYG 2021 Games were to be held from February 5 to 14 in five cities of Haryana, with the opening ceremony in Panchkula.

The competition was originally scheduled for November-December last year but had to be postponed to February due to fears of a third wave of COVID-19.

Around 10,000 athletes were expected to turn up for the fourth edition of the youth championships, which were to be held in the Under-18 age group across 25 sports, including five indigenous games.

The last edition of the Khelo India Youth Games were held in Guwahati, Assam in January 2020.

The new dates for the event will be announced after assessing the pandemic and health situation of India.