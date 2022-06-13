Khelo India Youth Games 2021: Haryana beat Maharashtra to regain crown

Hosts Haryana won the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2021 title with 52 gold medals, of which, 10 came in boxing on the final day on Monday. The late surge helped Haryana leapfrog the 2020 champions Maharashtra on the KIYG medals table.

Haryana also won 39 silver and 46 bronze medals, taking their overall medal tally to 137 medals - the highest cumulative haul by any state.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, managed 45 gold, 40 silver and 40 bronze medals to come second with 125 medals. Karnataka, with 22 gold, 17 silver and 28 bronze, finished third with 67 medals.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2021 started on June 4 across multiple venues with Haryana’s Panchkula hosting the bulk of the events. The Games, which are a part of the Indian government’s Khelo India initiative, concluded on June 13.

Earlier, Haryana won 16 gold medals in wrestling which proved vital in the title race. Haryana’s swimmers and weightlifters also contributed with four gold medals each.

Maharashtra’s wins, meanwhile, also came in different categories. The state bagged eight gold medals in track and field while swimmers, gymnasts and yogasana players clinched six each. Wrestlers and lifters added three each to Maharashtra’s tally.

The race for the title extended until the very last day with both Maharashtra and Haryana tied with 42 gold medals each going into the final day. In fact, it was Maharashtra who entered the final day as the table toppers, having won more silver medals than Haryana. The boxers proved to be the difference makers on the final day.

Among noteworthy individual performances, Maharashtra’s Sanyukta Kale swept all the five gold medals on offer in rhythmic gymnastics. Weightlifter Harshada Garud broke the youth national record in the girls’ 45kg category by lifting 83kg to win the gold.

Haryana’s Shiva Narwal, a member of the title-winning air pistol team at the junior world championships in Lima last year, won the gold medal in the air pistol event.

Another Haryana athlete Unnati Hooda, the youngest Indian badminton player to make it to the Uber Cup team, scripted an improbable comeback against the former junior world No. 1 Tasnim Mir to clinch the girl’s badminton title.

After losing the first game 9-21, Unnati Hooda, 15, looked down and out in the second game when she was trailing 11-18. However, the highly-rated youngster turned the tables and went on to win the game 23-21 and then the decider 21-12.

This was Haryana’s second KIYG title. Haryana won the inaugural title in 2018 but finished second to Maharashtra in the next two seasons. This was the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Some 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 women, from all of India’s 36 states and Union Territories participated at KIYG 2021. Hosts Haryana fielded the biggest contingent with 398 athletes, followed by Maharashtra with 357.

A total of 903 medals across 25 different sports were awarded at KIYG 202. Five indigenous sports - mallakhamb, gatka, kalaripayattu, thang-ta and yogasana - made their KIYG debut this season, which was postponed multiple times due to COVID.

A total of 33 states won at least one medal at KIYG 2021 while 28 won at least one gold.