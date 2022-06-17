Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal at Khelo India national ranking women’s weightlifting tournament

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won the 49kg category gold medal at the inaugural Khelo India national ranking women’s weightlifting tournament at the Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 191kg (86kg snatch + 105kg in clean and jerk) to beat silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav, who lifted 170kg (78+92). Former 45kg Asian championship gold medallist Jhilli Dalabehra bagged the bronze with a lift of 166kg (75+91).

After starting with a successful 86kg snatch lift, Mirabai Chanu failed to lift 89kg in her two subsequent snatch attempts. In the clean and jerk, she logged 105kg, a modest weight compared to her world record mark of 119kg, in her very first try and conceded her other two attempts.

The 27-year-old’s personal best in the snatch is 88kg, which she recorded at the 2020 national weightlifting championships. Though the 88kg mark is the national record for Mirabai Chanu’s 49kg category, the snatch is usually considered her weak point.

Mirabai Chanu has been working on improving her snatch technique lately with help from Dr Aaron Horschig, a former weightlifter-turned-physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach in the USA.

Despite her failure to better her personal best in the snatch at the national meet, Mirabai Chanu will hope that her efforts bear fruit at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham next month. The Indian ace is the defending champion in her category.

Another Birmingham-bound Indian weightlifter, Bindyarani Devi, meanwhile, won the 55kg category at the Khelo India event with a total lift of 199kg (84+115). Her clean and jerk effort of 115kg helped her better her own national record of 114kg, set at last year’s world championships.

The women’s 45kg competition saw Harshada Garud clinch the gold medal with a 151 kg (69+82) effort. Garud, a Khelo India Youth Games 2021 gold medal winner, had created history earlier this year by becoming the first Indian junior world champion.