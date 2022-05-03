Khelo India University Games: Jain University clinch championship, swimmer Siva Sridhar finishes with most individual medals

The Khelo India University Games 2021 concluded on Tuesday with the men’s and women’s kabaddi finals, drawing the curtain on 10 days of sporting action.

The hosts Jain University ensured that there would be no complications to their grasp on the title, sealing it a day in advance courtesy of Priya Mohan's exploits on the track and two golds in karate (Syed Baba in the -55kg and another in the men’s team kumite).

Jain University ended up with 20 golds, three more than their closest competitors Lovely Professional University (17 gold, 15 silver, 19 bronze) in KIUG 2021. While LPU ended up with the most medals of any university in the competition, their gold deficit saw them lose the title to the hosts. Defending champions Panjab University finished third (15 gold, 9 silver, 24 bronze).

The Games were also a great example of the growth and improvement in this level of competition since its last edition.

In total 97 KIUG records were broken or equalled at KIUG 2021. A total of 42 were in weightlifting, 28 came in the pool, while 23 came in athletics. Two

national records were also broken in the competition — Siva Sridhar setting a new mark in the men's 200m individual medley and MT Ann Mariya breaking the clean and jerk record in the women's weightlifting +87kg class.

Siva Sridhar was the runaway athlete of Khelo India University Games 2021, winning seven golds and two silvers in the competition. The swimmer also set a new KIUG mark with each gold he won in the pool. Swimmer

Shrungi Bandekar won four golds and a silver to make her the most successful female athlete at KIUG 2021. Priya Mohan's 200m, 400m double secured her spot as the most dominant athlete on the track.