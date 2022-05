Khelo India University Games: Sachin Gupta wins three gold medals in recurve archery

Sachin Gupta of Kurukshetra University won three gold medals in the recurve archery events at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2021 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Back in action after a five-year hiatus, the 23-year-old recurve archer first beat Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University’s Yashdeep Bhoge 6-4 in the men’s singles final.

An hour later, the duo of Sachin Gupta and Kirti won the mixed recurve event by overcoming Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University’s Sumedh Mohod and Avanti Kalkonde by 5-3 in the final.

Later, Kurukshetra University’s men’s recurve archery team of Sachin Gupta, Krishan Sharma, Rahul and Sameer Ranga won their team event against Rani Durgavati University to wrap up the dominating performance by the University archers at KIUG 2021.

"It's a great start of the season for me," Sachin Gupta said after the event. "A competition like this at this time of the year is perfect. It has boosted my confidence to go to stage 2 of the World Cup."

Courtesy of Sachin Gupta’s exploits on Sunday, Kurukshetra University moved up to seventh place on the KIUG 2021 medals table.

Bangalore City University wins KIUG 2021 hockey title

Meanwhile, Bangalore City University defended its KIUG title in the men's hockey competition. The final between BCU and Guru Nanak Dev University was played in front of a partisan crowd at the Field Marshal KM Cariappa stadium.

The one-sided scoreline was not an accurate description of the tight nature of the match. BCU talisman Harish Mutagar solidified his credentials as one of the players of the tournament scoring two as the local team prevailed 3-0. Mutagar ended up as the top scorer in the men's tournament.

Jain University, with 16 gold from 27 medals, lead the KIUG 2021 medals table followed by Lovely Professional University, who have 12 gold medals from 32 podium finishes.

Khelo India University Games 2021: Results Day 9

All finals

Athletics

Men

20km Race Walk: 1. Akshdeep Singh 1:26.44.00 (New KIUG Record; Old: 1:29.51.80, Juned, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Anshul Dhoundiyal (Kumaun University) 1:29.07.00; 3. Paramjeet Bisht (Mangalore University) 1:29.33.00.

Women

100m hurdles: 1. Aparna Roy (University of Kerala) 14.28; 2. K Nandhini (University of Madras) 14.52; 3. Ann Rose Tomy (University of Calicut) 14.58.

Wrestling

Greco Roman

130kg: 1. Satish (Maharshi Dayanand University); 2. Ashok Grewal (Ch Bansi Lal University); 3. Tushar Dube (Bharati Vidyapeeth University).

Archery

Men Recurve Individual: Final: Sachin Gupta (Kurukshetra University) bt Yashdeep Bhoge (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) 6-4; Bronze medal: Sumedh Mohod (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University).

Men Recurve Team: 1. Kurukshetra University (Sachin Gupta, Krishan Sharma, Rahul, Sameer Ranga) bt Rani Durgavati University (Amit Yadav, Pavan Parmar, Rohit Nahar, Harsh Sindhiya) 4 (28)-4 (25); Bronze medal: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University.

Women Recurve Individual: Final: Charuta Kamalapur (Savitribai Phule Pune University) bt Bhavna (Guru Jambheshwar University) 5 (9)-5 (9), Charuta's arrow was closer to centre; Bronze medal: Ruma Biswas (Adamas University).

Women Recurve Team: Final: Maharshi Dayanand University (Priyanka Thakran, Ritika Yadav, Priyanka Garg, Anu Thakran) bt Punjabi University (Tanisha Verma, Aman Kour, Anushikha, Sehajpreet Kaur) 6-0; Bronze medal: Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Recurve Mixed team: Final: Kurukshetra University (Sachin Gupta, Kirti) bt Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (Sumedh Mohod, Avanti Kalkonde) 5-3; Bronze medal: Lovely Professional University.

Hockey

Men: Final: Bangalore City University 3 (Harish Mutagare 28', 60', Vasant Kumar Gokavi 51') bt Guru Nanak Dev University 0; Bronze medal: Savitribai Phule Pune University 2 (Rohan Patil 19', 46') bt Punjabi University 2 (Vikas 9', Suraj Kumar 43') via shoot out 4-0.

Tennis

Women: Final: Osmania University bt University of Rajasthan 2-0 (Sama Satwika bt Sachi Sharma 6-2, 6-2; Rashmika Srivali bt Renee Singh 6-0, 6-0); Bronze medal: Gujarat University bt Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University 2-0.

Fencing

Men

Team Foil: 1. Guru Nanak Dev University (Dev, Vineet, Harsheel Sharma, Tariq Hussain) bt Lovely Professional University (Kartik, Ningthouba Sukham Singh, Amarsinh Thakor, Moriangthem Suresh Singh) 45-32; Bronze medal: Panjab University, Periyar University.

Team Epee: 1. Guru Nanak Dev University (Rajan Prashar, Shubham Rana, Udaivir Singh, Nekpreet Singh); 2. Sardar Patel University; 3. Lovely Professional University, University of Mumbai.

Shooting

Women

10m Individual Air Pistol: Final: Yuvika Tomar (Ch Charan Singh University) 16 bt Radhika Tanwar 6 (Ch Bansi Lal University); Bronze medal: Alka Singh (Delhi University).

10m Air Pistol Team: 1. Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut (Yuvika Tomar 583, Poshika 556 and Himanshi Kashyap 563) 1702 points; 2. Maharishi Dayanand University 1680; 3. Guru Jambheshwar University 1673.

50m Rifle 3 Positions

Individual: Final: Ashi Chouksey (Guru Nanak Dev University) 17 bt Shrishti Mishra (Barkatullah University) 15; Bronze medal: Manini Kaushik (Manipal University).

50m Rifle 3 Positions Team: 1. Barkatullah University (Shrishti Mishra 579, Bandhvi Singh 569 and Mansi Kathait 562) 1710; 2. Saurashtra University 1680; 3. Panjabi University, Chandigarh 1666.

Individual Skeet: Final: Ashi Chouksey (Guru Nanak Dev University) 17 bt Shrishti Mishra (Barkatullah University) 15; Bronze medal: Manini Kaushik (Manipal University).

Team Skeet: 1. Barkatullah University (Shrishti Mishra, Bandhvi Singh, Mansi Kathait) 1710; 2. Saurashtra University; 3. Panjab University.

Yogasana

Men's Team: 1. Rasthrasant Tukadoji Maharaj University 504.9 (Vaibhav Shrirame, Vaibhav Deshmukh, Harshal Chute, Shubham Wanjari, Ajit Ghawghawe, Vipul Poharkar); 2. Shivaji University 501.3; 3. Ch Bansi Lal University 490.37.

Women's Team: 1. Savitribai Phule Pune University 500 (Sanika Kelkar, Akanksha Kharade, Sneha Kale, Pragati Deshmukh, Shreya Kandhare, Jyotsna Dhamdhere); 2. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj University 497.05; 3. Guru Jambheshwar University 493.2.

Football

Men (semi-final)

MG University 3 (VP Danish 33’ OG, KS Hari Shankar 40’, V Arun 65’,) bt University of Calicut 0; University of Kerala 1 (CV Vishnu 70’) bt Punjab University 1(Dharampreet Singh 68’) via penalty shootout (4-3).

Kabaddi

Men

Group A: Veer Bahadur University bt Maharshi Dayanand

University 47-41; University Of Kota bt Chaudhary Bansilal University 39-38.

Group B: Guru Nanak Dev University bt Mahatma Gandhi Kashi University 42-39; CV Raman University bt Lovely Professional University 56-40.

Women

Group A: Himachal Pradesh University bt Bharati Vidyapeeth University 51-27; Himachal Pradesh University bt Savitri Bhai Phule University 38-24.

Group B: Maharshi Dayanand University bt Gurunanak Dev University 42-18; Kurukshetra University bt Mangalore University 52-24; Kurukshetra University bt Guru Nanak University 58-23.