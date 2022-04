Khelo India University Games: Olympian Srihari Nataraj pockets three gold medals

Tokyo Olympian Srihari Nataraj and Siva Sridhar, representing Jain University, together won 10 gold medals at the Khelo India University Games 2021 on Thursday.

Jain University dominated the pool winning 14 gold medals across the competition and sit on top of the KIUG 2021 medals table.

Srihari Nataraj finished first in the 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 4x200m freestyle relay, setting KIUG records in all three events.

Meanwhile, the hosts university's Siva Sridhar won seven gold and two silver medals. His haul is more than that of the previous edition's most successful athletes - Siddhant Sejwal and Sadhvi Dhuri, who won five gold medals each.

The day also brought to a close the boxing and swimming competitions, as the focus now shifts to athletics — due to start on Saturday. A total of 40 different universities have already logged a gold, and 92 have medalled at the event.

A host of upsets were served at the archery competition which kicked off at the Jain Global campus on Thursday. First to fall was Muskan Kirar of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in the compound women's singles. Kirar had topped the qualification round but failed to get going on the day, falling to the last place qualifier, Sneh Rani of Guru Nanak Dev University 135-139. Rani was knocked out in the very next round by Punjabi University's Sujata.

Last year's silver medallist Raginee Markoo progressed through the competition steadily only to fall in the semi finals herself. Kirar's teammate, Markoo lost to Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University's Madhura Dhamangaonkar 140-146.

The upsets rolled on in the men's compound archery too. Punjabi University's Kulwinder Singh and Sangampreet Bisla finished first and second in the men's compound qualification yesterday. Just like in the women's event, though, the top seed, Kulwinder fell at the very first knockout round, losing to Shivaji University's Kunal Shinde 143-141.

Bisla made it through the first round, but lost to Guru Nanak Dev University's Hritik Sharma via shoot-off in the very next round. Both archers had shot 144, and 9 in the shoot-off. Hritik won on the basis of his arrow being closer to the centre.

“I'll go to the junior nationals after this so it was crucial I put up a good show here,” Hritik Sharma said. “No matter the opponent, this sport is about your own mental strength, your performance. And you have to look inward. Today was the same. I made some mistakes, which I need to work on."

Hritik was beaten in the semis by Delhi University's Tanishdeep Singh.

A total of 25 boxing medals (12 women, 13 men) were decided on Thursday, concluding an exciting event. In the women's competition, 26 different universities won a medal, with eleven different universities winning gold in the 12 weight categories. Ch. Ranbir Singh University was the only one to win two gold medals, in the 48-50kg and 60-63kg weight categories. The men's event was no different, 11 universities dividing up the 13 categories.

Olympians MM Somaya, gold medallist in hockey from Moscow 1980, Anil Aldrin, Sandeep Somesh and Ravi Nayakar were present at the boxing venue in the Jain Global Campus, for the medal ceremonies.

There will be 10 medals up for grabs on day seven at the games, six in judo and four from shooting.

Khelo India University Games 2021: Day 6 results

Results (all finals)

Swimming

Women

100m Freestyle: 1. Rujuta Khade (Shivaji University) 1:00.81 (New KIUG Record. Old: Sadhvi Dhuri, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Sadhvi Dhuri (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 1:01.93; 3. Aarti Patil (University of Mumbai) 1:04.01.

50m Backstroke: 1. Shrungi Bandekar (Jain University) 32.01 seconds (New KIUG Record. Old: 32.95, Damini Gowda, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Pratyasa Ray (Jadavpur University) 32.67; 3. Damini Gowda (Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences) 33.01.

100m Breaststroke: 1. Jyoti Patil (University of Mumbai) 1:17.17 (New KIUG Record. Old: 1:18.12, Jyoti Patil, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Aarti Patil (University of Mumbai) 1:17.68; 3. Kalyani Saxena (Veer Narmad South Gujarat University) 1:19.65.

200m Individual Medley: 1. Shrungi Bandekar (Jain University) 2:32.98 (New KIUG Record. Old: 2:34.50, Sadhvi Dhuri, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Kalyani Saxena (Veer Narmad South Gujarat University) 2:36.06; 3. Shristi Upadhayay (Jadavpur University) 2:37.33.

4x100m Freestyle: 1. Jadavpur University (Shristi Upadhayay, Sunanda Datta, Shreemoyee Chakraborty, Ankana Roy) 4:25.21; 2. University of Madras 4:32.37; Jain University 4:32.53.

Men

100m Freestyle: 1. Srihari Nataraj (Jain University) 50.98 seconds (New KIUG Record. Old: 53.01, Rudransh Mishra, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Heer Shah (University of Mumbai) 52.78; 3. Adhithya Dinesh (Anna University) 52.79.

50m Backstroke: 1. Srihari Nataraj (Jain University) 26.10 seconds (New KIUG Record. Old: 27.43, Siddhant Sejwal, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Siva Sridhar (Jain University) 27.10; 3. Siddhant Sejwal (Panjab University) 27.69.

100m Breaststroke: 1. Danush Suresh (Anna University) 1:03.36 (New KIUG Record. Old: 1:06.30, Ansh Arora, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Jay Ekbote (University of Mumbai) 1:06.33; 3. Kritayush Singh (Adamas University) 1:07.16.

4x200m Freestyle: 1. Jain University (Srihari Nataraj, Sanjay Jayakrishnan, Siva Sridhar, Raj Relekar) 8:06.87 (New KIUG Record. Old: 8:16.04, Panjab University, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Savitribai Phule Pune University 8:22.17; 3. University of Mumbai 8:28.57.

Boxing

Women

45-48kg: Final: Shobha Koli (Soban Singh Jeena University) bt Shilpa Yadav (Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University) 5-0; Bronze: Sunena (Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya), Somwati (Chandigarh University).

48-50kg: Final: Pooja (Ch Ranbir Singh University) bt Rinky Kishor (Bundelkhand University) 5-0; Bronze: Sanjeeta (Maharshi Dayanand University), Aarti (Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidhyalaya).

50-52kg: Final: Renu (Indira Gandhi University Meerpur) bt Diya Bache (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) 3-2; Bronze: Nisha Rani (Ch Devi Lal University), Nikita (Kurukshetra University).

52-54kg: Final: Sandeep Kaur (Chandigarh University) bt Shivani (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University) 4-1; Bronze: Chetna Saini (Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University), Gayatri Kasnyal (Sobhan Singh Jeena University).

54-57kg: Final: Poonam (Kurukshetra University) bt Kirti (Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidhyalaya) 3-1; Bronze: Nitika (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University).

57-60kg: Final: Muskan (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University) bt Rekha (Indira Gandhi University) 5-0; Bronze: Vinka (Kurukshetra University), Neha (Maharaja Ganga Singh University).

60-63kg: Final: Deepika Sharma (Ch Ranbir Singh University) bt Rajbala (Pt Ravishankar Shukla University) 4-1; Bronze: Priyanka (Panjab University), Sayali Ahire (Savitribai Phule Pune University).

63-66kg: Final: Astha Pahwa (Ch Charan Singh University) bt Siwi (Kurukshetra University) 4-1; Bronze: Anju Deswal (Panjab University), Neha Kashnyal (Soban Singh Jeena University).

66-70kg: Final: Kiran (Shri Khushal Das University) bt Kusum (Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology) 5-0; Bronze: Lashu Yadav (Kurukshetra University), Komalpreet Kaur (Chandigarh University).

70-75kg: Final: Shvetima Thakur (Himachal Pradesh University) bt Deepika (Ch Ranbir Singh University) 3-2; Bronze: Khushi (Chandigarh University), Tamanna (Kurukshetra University).

75-81kg: Final: Komal (Panjab University) bt Neha (Nirwan University) 5-0; Bronze: Chandan Chaudhary (Lovely Professional University), Manpreet Kaur (Kurukshetra University).

81-81+kg: Final: Neha (Punjabi University) bt Deepika (Ch. Bansi Lal University) 5-0; Bronze: Palwinder Kaur (The Maharaja Bhupinder Singh University), Mehak Mor (Panjab University).

Men

46-48kg: Final: Gopi (Lovely Professional University) bt Krishan Thakran (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University) 3-2; Bronze: Neeraj Swami (Kurukshetra University), Gagandeep Singh (Punjabi University).

48-51kg: Final: Sparsh Kumar (Chandigarh University) bt Vevak (Kurukshetra University) 4-1; Bronze: Ankit (Maharshi Dayanand University), Amerjeet Sharma (Guru Nanak Dev University).

51-54kg: Final: Rajpinder Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University) bt Priyanshu (University of Kota) 4-1; Bronze: Sanket Gaud (Savitribai Phule Pune University), Yuvraj (Om Parkash Jogender Singh University).

54-57kg: Final: Sanchit Sagwan (Kurukshetra University) bt Manish (Om Parkash Jogender Singh University) 5-0; Bronze: Nikshu (MDS University), Jitendra Choudhary (University of Rajasthan).

57-60kg: Final: Harsh (Veer Narmad South Gujarat University) bt Anish Choudhary (Baba Mast Nath University) 4-1; Bronze: Rahul (Kurukshetra University), Naveen (Ch Bansi Lal University).

60-63.5kg: Final: Akshay Kumar (Om Parkash Jogender Singh University) bt Ashutosh (Lovely Professional University) 5-0; Bronze: Vansaj (Maharshi Dayanand University), Harshdeep (Panjab University).

63.5-67kg: Final: Abhinash Jamwal (Lovely Professional University) bt Sagar (Kurukshetra University) 5-0; Bronze: Ravi Kumar (Panjab University), Hitesh (Ch Bansi Lal University).

67-71kg: Final: Sagar (Lovely Professional University) bt Md Rahil (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) 5-0; Bronze: Saksham Singh (University of Lucknow), Rahul (Panjab University).

71-75kg: Final: Deepak (Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology) bt Akshay Kumar (Panjab University) 5-0; Bronze: Tinderpal Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University), Pritesh Bishnoi (Maharaj Ganga Singh University).

75-80kg: Final: Rocky Choudhary (Ch Charan Singh University) bt Kartik (Guru Nanak Dev University) referee stopped contest round 3; Bronze: Sumit (Kurukshetra University), Ishu (Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology).

80-86kg: Final: Saksham (Himachal Pradesh University) bt Sunny (Maharshi Dayanand University) 4-1; Bronze: Ankit (Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology), Himanshu (Baba Mast Nath University).

86-92kg: Final: Nitin (Chandigarh University) bt Anmol (Lovely Professional University) 5-0; Bronze: Preetam (Panjab University), Paras (Ch Ranbir Singh University).

92-92+kg: Final: Sawan Gill (Panjab University) bt Gaurav Dutt (Kurukshetra University) 5-0; Bronze: Neeraj (Maharshi Dayanand University), Harsh Kumar (Ch Bansi Lal University).

Judo

Women

48kg: Final: Asmita Dey (Barkatullah University) bt Kavya Balhara (Jagran Lakecity University); Bronze: Rohini Mohite (Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University), Antim Yadav (Lovely Professional University).

52kg: Final: Simran (Maharshi Dayanand University) bt Snehal Khavare (Savitribai Phule Pune University); Bronze: Priyanka Bariah (Lovely Professional University), Pooja Yadav (Ch Charan Singh University).

Men

60kg: Final: Ajay (Kurukshetra University) bt Money Sharma (Lovely Professional University); Bronze: Ayush Mawri (Academy of Sports Sciences Research and Management), Devender Pawaria (Maharshi Dayanand University).

66kg: Final: Keshav (Panjab University) bt Harsh Singh(Delhi University); Bronze: Ajinkya (Savitribai Phule Pune University), Mohit (Rabindranath Tagore University).

Other results

Archery

Women's individual compound (semifinals)

Mahek Pathan 141 (Savitribai Phule Pune University) bt Prabhjot Kaur 134 (Punjabi University); Madhura Dhamangaonkar 146 (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) bt Raginee Markoo 140 (Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya).

Women's individual compound (quarterfinals)

Mahek Pathan 145 (Savitribai Phule Pune University) bt Sujata 140 (Punjabi University); Prabhjot Kaur 143 (Punjabi University) bt Srishti Singh 142 (Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya); Raginee Markoo 142 (Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya) bt Nitu Malik 139 (Kurukshetra University); Madhura Dhamangaonkar 145 (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) bt Asmat 137 (Panjab University).

Men's individual compound (semifinals)

Sagar Chopra (Delhi University) 143 bt Vikas Rajan (Punjabi University) 140; Tanishdeep Singh 138 (x) (Delhi University) bt Hritik Sharma 138 (10) (Guru Nanak Dev University).

Men's compound (quarterfinals)

Vikas Rajan (Punjabi University) 139 (10) bt Kunal Shinde (Shivaji University) 139 (10); Sagar Chopra (Delhi University) 147 bt Mohit (Maharshi Dayanand University) 142; Tanishdeep Singh (Delhi University) 144 bt Vikas (Maharshi Dayanand University) 140; Hritik Sharma (Guru Nanak Dev University) 146 bt Ritik Chahal (Ch Charan Singh University) 144.

Women's team (semifinals)

Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University 229 bt Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya 228; Punjabi University 221 bt Ranchi University 220.

Women's team (quarterfinals)

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya 226 bt Savitribai Phule Pune University 222; Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University 222 bt Lovely Professional University 220; Ranchi University 213 bt Delhi University 212; Punjabi University 232 bt Guru Nanak Dev University 209.

Men's Team (semifinals)

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya 230 bt Savitribai Phule Pune University 229; Maharshi Dayanand University 225 bt Delhi University 224.

Men's Team (quarterfinals)

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya 232 bt Punjabi University 230; Savitribai Phule Pune University 231 bt Lovely Professional University 218; Maharshi Dayanand University 229 bt University of Rajasthan 227; Delhi University 231 bt Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj University 230.

Mixed team (semifinals)

Punjabi University 156 bt Ch Charan Singh University 148; Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya 156 (x,10) bt Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University 156 (9,8).

Mixed team (quarterfinals)

Punjabi University 152 bt Guru Nanak Dev University 149; Ch Charan Singh University 150 bt Delhi University 144; Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya 156 bt Savitribai Phule Pune University 152; Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University 150 bt Lovely Professional University 149

Football

Women

Group A: Vidyasagar University 3 (Singo Murmu 25’ 65’, Sombari Hemram 28’) bt Annamalai University 0. Bharthidasan University 3 (D Vaishnavi 4’, D Rupavathy 9’, Priyadharshini S 14’) bt Madurai Kamraj University (Pandisel VI 72’).

Group B: Guru Nanak Dev University 2 (Asha 1’ 88’) bt Chaudhary Bansi Lal University 1 (Varsha 42’)

Tennis

Women's Team

Group D: Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University bt Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management 3-0 by walkover.

Jamia Millia Islamia bt Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University 3-0 (Lisa Jha bt Taunk Ghansham 6-1, 6-1; Deepshika Saw bt Triveni Sonkar 6-1, 6-1; Lisa Jha and Deepshika Saw bt Nidhi Dongre and Soniya Sonkar 6-1, 6-0).

Men's Team

Group A: Punjabi University bt Jadavpur University 3-0 (Harjasleen Singh bt Shivam Kumar 6-1, 6-1; Navneet Chahal bt Abhiraj Sen 6-1, 6-1; Sonu Khan and Yogee Panwar bt Shivam Kumar and Abhiraj Sen 7-6 (2), 6-2).

Osmania University bt Barkatullah University 3-0 (Ganta Reddy bt Gaurang Mishra 6-2, 6-1; Suhith Lanka bt Udit Yadav Yadav 6-4, 6-3; Suhith Lanka and Ganta Reddy bt Gaurang Mishra and Udit Yadav Yadav 6-1, 6-3).

Group B: Gujarat University bt Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University 3-0 (Mohit Bondre bt Vishal Sahani 6-1, 6-1; Rudra Bhatt bt Anand Gupta 6-3, 6-2; Rudra Bhatt and Aman B Patel bt Anand Gupta and Vishal Sahani 6-4, 6-1).

Kurukshetra University bt Jain University 2-1 (Rishi Reddy bt Varun Sharma 7-6 (3), 6-3; Rohan Mittal bt Sai G 6-0, 6-0; Rohan Mittal and Varun Sharma bt Udit Pathak and Rishi Reddy 7-5, 6-0).

Hockey

Men

Pool A: Bangalore University 1 (Shamanth CS 28') beat Savitribai Phule University 0; Punjabi University 7 (Vikas 23', 27', 29', 51', Suraj Kumar 25', Rajat 31', Mahakdeep Singh 33') beat Lovely Professional University 0.

Pool B: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 4 (Gautam Kumar 2', 57', Surdarshan Singh 32', 39') beat Sambalpur University, Odisha 2 (Nabin Kujur 8', Bikash Lakra 24'); Bangalore City University 3 (Harish Mutagar 29', 32', 36') beat VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur 2 (Vijendra Singh 18', Nitish Neupane 47')