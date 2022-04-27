Khelo India University Games: Ann Mariya breaks weightlifting national record to win gold

Day five at the Khelo India University Games 2021 offered 17 medals across five sports throughout the day. Hosts Jain University tightened their grip on the top spot in the medal table as five KIUG records and one national record were broken on Wednesday.

By the end of the day, 63 universities had made their presence felt on the KIUG 2021 medal table, and 29 had already logged a gold. The day also saw an end to the weightlifting, basketball and badminton competitions.

The most eye-catching of the day's performances came from the weightlifting arena, where a new national record was set in the +87kg women category. Mangalore University's MT Ann Mariya decimated the competition to win gold. The 24-year-old lifted 129kg to break Manpreet Kaur's clean and jerk record (128kg) set at the National Championships earlier this year.

Ann Mariya trains at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Although she missed out on equalling her own national record in the combined (231kg) set at the National Championships, Mariya was delighted to have bettered her personal best in the clean and jerk in Bengaluru.

The drama for the day started early in the pool when Anna University set a new KIUG record en route to gold in the Men's 4x100m Medley. Anna University had lost the 4x100m freestyle to hosts Jain University and in the aftermath, Danush Suresh had promised that the result in the medley would be different. The battle did not disappoint.

Jain University, who boasted Srihari Nataraj and Siva Sridhar in their ranks, led the race comfortably right till the anchor leg. Anna University's anchor, Adhithya Dinesh took the lead with a powerful swim and brilliant flip turn.

Adhithya had suffered a hairline fracture in his back in January this year and was on bed rest for three weeks. KIUG 2021 has proved to be a remarkable comeback of sorts for him — he also won gold in the 50m butterfly yesterday.

Jain University also won their first golds outside of the pool today, winning both the men’s and women’s team events in badminton. UV Shankar, the University's Director of Sports was ecstatic at the result and emphasised its importance for the hosts.

"The girls had won bronze and the boys had finished fourth at the All India Inter University, so we knew they had quality but there was added pressure," he said. "They reacted to the pressure in the perfect way. They've made the University very proud."

Two medals were available in mixed team events at the shooting range. Savitribai Phule Pune University won gold in the mixed 10m air rifle with the duo of Rasika Kulve and Gajanan Khandagale outshooting Manipal University's Manini Kaushik and Yash Vardhan to clinch gold. Gajanan also has a bronze from the 10m individual air rifle.

University of Madras won gold — their fourth at KIUG 2021 — in the women's basketball, beating SRM University 65-48.

Archery kicked off at the Jain Global campus today, with four qualification events on the schedule. A total of 22 recurve archers at KIUG 2021 — 10 women — are Khelo India Scholars.

Aditya Choudhary (Lovely Professional University) shot 661 to top the men's recurve. Punjabi University, led by Sangampreet Bisla, topped the men's compound team event. Punjabi University's women also topped the women's recurve team.

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidhyalaya's Muskan Kirar shot an impressive 692 to top the women's compound. Kirar is the top-ranked woman in the competition and suffered heartbreak last time in the quarters. Her team-mate Raginee Markoo, who won silver in Bhubaneshwar, was sixth in the qualification (678).

A total of 37 medals will be up for grabs on day six at the games. They will be in the men's and women's boxing, swimming and the judo competition.

Khelo India University Games 2021: Day 5 results

Results (all finals)

Swimming

Men

400m Individual Medley: 1. Siva Sridhar (Jain University) 4:38.98 (New KIUG Record. Old: 4:47.13, Siva Sridhar, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Siddhant Sejwal (Panjab University) 4:56.17; 3. B Jatin (Bangalore University) 4:58.89.

4x100m Medley Relay: 1. Anna University (Ben, Danush Suresh, Benediction Rohit, Adhithya Dinesh) 3:55.07 (New KIUG Record. Old: 4:06.53, Delhi University, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Jain University 3:56.56; 3. Adamas University 4:08.25.

200m Freestyle: 1. Anurag Dagar (Panjab University) 1:55.75 (New KIUG Record. Old: 2:01.28, Siddhant Sejwal, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. M Sathya Sai Krishnan (University of Madras) 1:58.14; 3. Gourav Chavan (Shivaji University) 1:58.96.

100m Butterfly: 1. Siva Sridhar (Jain University) 56.26 seconds (New KIUG Record. Old: 56.76, Mihir Ambre, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2.Aryan Panchal (Gujarat University) 56.44; 3. Sameer Sejwal (Panjab University) 57.87.

Women

800m Freestyle: 1. V Preetha (Bangalore University) 10:10.15; 2. V Varsha (University of Madras) 10:13.67; 3. PM Abhishikta (Sri Ramachandra Institute) 10:41.17.

200m Butterfly: 1. Kalyani Saxena (Veer Narmad South Gujarat) 2:31.98; 2. Suchetna Chakraborty (Nirma University) 2;35.24; 3. Shristi Upadhya (Jadavpur University) 2:41.07.

200m Freestyle: 1. V Varsha (University of Madras) 2:18.26; 2. Sadhvi Dhuri (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 2:18.28; 3. V Preetha (Bangalore University) 2:19.63.

100m Butterfly: 1. Shristi Upadhaya (Jadavpur University) 1:06.69 (New KIUG Record. Old: 1:07.36, Sadhvi Dhuri, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Damini Gowda (Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences) 1:09.50; 3. Dolphi Sarang (Veer Narmad South Gujarat University) 1:09.72.

4x100m Medley: 1. University of Madras (V Varsha, Madhumitha Sriram, Priyanga Pugazharasu and Yuvalakshmi M Sridevi) 4:59.17; 2. Jadavpur University 5:01.39; 3. Jain University 5:06.58.

Weightlifting

Women

+87kg class: 1. MT Ann Mariya (Mangalore University) Snatch 101kg, Clean and jerk 129kg, 230kg (New National Record in Clean & jerk. Old: 128kg, Manpreet Kaur, National Weightlifting Championships 2022); T Satya Jyothi (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 83kg, 106kg, 189kg; 3. Muskan Singh (Kurukshetra University) 80kg, 104kg, 184kg.

Men

+109kg class: 1. S Rudramayan (Manonmaniam Sundarnagar University) 150kg, 176kg, 326kg; 2. KV Kushal Gowda (Jain University) 133kg, 171kg, 304kg; 3. Akhil Sargari (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 136kg, 166kg, 302kg.

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Savitribai Phule Pune University 16 (Rasika Kulve, Gajanan Khandagale) bt Manipal University 12 (Manini Kaushik, Yash Vardhan); Bronze: Kurukshetra University (Yamini, Gurman Singh).

Trap Mixed Team Final: Manav Rachna University 6 (Vishwa Kundu 70, Vidhi Singh 65) bt Delhi University 4 (Kabir Sharma 71, Aadya Tripathi 64); Bronze Medal: Guru Nanak Dev University 6 (4) (N Neeru 67, Anwer Khan 66) bt Lovely Professional University 6(3) (Jaswinder Singh, Preeti Rajak).

Badminton

Men's Team

Final: Jain University bt SRM University 3-2 (Shamanth Kidiyoor bt Kavin Thangam 19-21, 21-16, 21-17; Raghu Mariswamy lost to Rithvik Sanjeevi S 17-21, 15-21; Rohith M lost to Hari Arunesh 23-25, 12-21; Raghu Mariswamy and Sai Pratheek bt Mauryan K and Arjun Krishnan 21-14, 22-20; Rohith M and Suhas V bt Hari Arunesh and Rithvik Sanjeevi S 21-16, 23-21)

Bronze Medal: Savitribai Phule Pune University bt Punjabi University 3-0 (Arya Nitin Bhivpathaki bt Ayush Raj Gupta 21-10, 21-14; Rishabh Sanjay Deshpande bt Mayank Choudhary 21-15, 21-9; Tejas Yogesh Deo and Rishabh Sanjay Deshpande bt Kapil Chaudhary and Ayush Raj Gupta 21-16, 21-17).

Women's Team

Final: Jain University bt Madurai Kamaraj University 2-0 (Tanya Hemanth bt Akshaya Arumugam 21-11, 21-16; Janani Ananthakumar and Drithi Yatheesh bt Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Varshini S 21-18, 21-17)

Bronze: SRM University bt Osmania University 2-0 (Kavipriya Selvam bt Vaishnavi Karri 21-16, 21-17; Thanushree R and Nila V bt Bhargavi Karri and Vaishnavi Karri 21-18, 21-13).

Basketball

Women

Final: University of Madras bt SRM University 65-48

Bronze medal: MG University bt Jain University 63-62

Other results

Boxing

Men (semi-finals)

46-48kg: Gopi (Lovely Professional University) bt Neeraj Swami (Kurukshetra University) 3-2; Krishan Thakran (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University) bt Gagandeep Singh (Punjabi University) 5-0.

48-51kg: Sparsh Kumar (Chandigarh University) bt Ankit (Maharshi Dayanand University) 3-2; Vivek (Kurukshetra University) bt Amerjeet Sharma (Guru Nanak Dev University) referee stopped contest in round 1.

51-54kg: Priyanshu (University of Kota) bt Sanket Gaud (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 3-2; Rajpinder Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University) bt Yuvraj (Om Parkash Jogender Singh University) 5-0.

54-57kg: Manish (Om Parkash Jogender Singh University) bt Nikshu (MDS University) 3-2; Sanchit Sagwan (Kurukshetra University) bt Jitendra Choudhary (University of Rajasthan) 3-2.

57-60kg: Anish Choudhary (Baba Mast Nath University) bt Rahul (Kurukshetra University) 3-2; Harsh (Veer Narmad South Gujarat University) bt Naveen (Ch Bansi Lal University) 4-1.

60-63.5kg: Ashutosh (Lovely Professional University) won by walkover; Akshay Kumar (Om Parkash Jogender Singh University) bt Harshdeep (Panjab University) 5-0.

63.5-67kg: Abhinash Jamwal (Lovely Professional University) bt Ravi Kumar (Panjab University) 4-1; Sagar (Kurukshetra University) bt Hitesh (Ch Bansi Lal University) 5-0.

67-71kg: Sagar (Lovely Professional University) bt Saksham Singh (University of Lucknow) 3-2; Md Rahil (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) bt Rahul (Panjab University) 4-1.

71-75kg: Deepak (Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology) bt Tinderpal Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University) 5-0; Akshay Kumar (Panjab University) bt Pritesh Bishnoi (Maharaj Ganga Singh University).

75-80kg: Kartik (Guru Nanak Dev University) bt Sumit (Kurukshetra University) 5-0; Rocky Choudhary (Ch Charan Singh University) bt Ishu (Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology) 5-0.

80-86kg: Saksham (Himachal Pradesh University) bt Ankit (Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology) referee stopped contest in round 2; Sunny (Maharshi Dayanand University) bt Himanshu (Baba Mast Nath University) 5-0.

86-92kg: Nitin (Chandigarh University) bt (Preetam (Panjab University) 5-0; Anmol (Lovely Professional University) bt Paras (Ch Ranbir Singh University) 3-2.

92-92+kg: Gaurav Dutt (Kurukshetra Singh) bt Neeraj (Maharshi Dayanand University) 5-0; Sawan Gill (Panjab University) bt Harsh Kumar (Ch Bansi Lal University) 5-0.

Tennis

Men’s Team

Group C: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology bt Maharshi Dayanand University 2-1 (Amandeep bt Ashish Parida 7-6 (4), 6-3; Kabir Hans bt Deepender Grewal 6-3, 6-0 ret; Kabir Hans and Justin Panmei bt Deepender Grewal and Nitin Jaipal Singh 6-1, 6-4).

SRM University bt Savitribai Phule Pune University 3-0 (Krishna Teja Raja bt Prasad Ingale 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2; Oges Theyjo J bt Yashraj Dalvi 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Oges Theyjo J and Krishna Teja Raja bt Yashraj Dalvi and Prasad Ingale 6-3, 6-3).

Group D: Sri Venkateswara University bt Chaudary Charan SIngh University 2-1 (Sai Burra bt Faizur Rehman 6-2, 6-3; Kosaraju Sivadeep bt Amandeep Baha 6-2, 6-2; Amandeep Baha and Faizur Rehman bt Sai Burra and Aynampudi Rohit 6-4, 3-6, [12-10]).

Anna University bt Gauhati University 3-0 (V Saran Anish Anish bt Bikash Baishya 6-1, 6-0; Lohithaksha Bathrinath bt Avnish Baruah 6-0, 6-0 ; V Saran Anish and Lohithaksha Bathrinath bt Abhishek Sahani and Deepjyoti Swargiary 6-1, 6-1).

Women’s Team

Group A: Osmania University bt Jadavpur University 3-0 (Sama Satvika bt Mahima Kumar 6-0, 6-0; Srivali Rashmika bt Madhurima Mazumdar 6-0, 6-1; Avishka Gupta and Pavani Pathak bt Monika Kumar and Madhurima Mazumdar 6-2, 6-0).

Savitribai Phule Pune University bt Panjab University 2-1 (Simran Pritam bt Divija Godse 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Pooja Ingale bt Annam Almas 6-4, 6-2; Pooja Ingale and Mallika Karmakar bt Annam Almas and Simran Pritam 6-3, 7-5).

Football

Men

Group A: Punjab University 3 (Gurmeer Singh 16’, Manvir Singh 60’, 90+1’) bt Sant Baba Bhag Singh University 0; University Of Calicut 1 (Mohammed Ihsal 4’) bt University Of Kerala 0.

Group B: Mahatma Gandhi University 3 (SalahudeenAdinan 33’, Bibin Boban 81’, Gifty C Gracious 90+1’) bt Punjabi University Patiala 1 (Kishori 58’).