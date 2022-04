Khelo India University Games: Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj wins gold; Jain University top medals table

Ace swimmer Srihari Nataraj, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, clinched a gold medal in the 50m freestyle at the Khelo India University Games 2021 in Bengaluru on Monday.

With the timing of 23.23 seconds, the 21-year-old Srihari Nataraj broke Mihir Ambre's KIUG record of 23.78 seconds set at the last edition.

Nataraj’s win only bolstered Jain University’s dominance on Day 3. The hosts occupy the top spot on the medals table with four gold medals, a silver and a bronze.

Apart from the meet record in the 50m freestyle event, five other KIUG records, including the best Indian time, were set by the swimmers on Monday.

Jain University’s Siva Sridhar bettered Olympian Sajan Prakash’s best Indian time to win gold in the 200m individual medley. He clocked 2:05.43.

Sridhar also created a meet record in the 100m backstroke later in the day. His winning timing of 57.38 seconds broke the old record of 58.69 seconds set by Siddhant Sejawal in the first edition.

In the 100m women’s backstroke, Shrungi Bandekar, also from Jain University, clocked 1:07.50 to create a new meet record. Anna University’s Dhanush Suresh won gold with the record timing of 2:20.17 in the 200m breaststroke.

In the day's final swimming event, Shivaji University's Rujuta Khade created a KIUG record in the women's 50m freestyle with a time of 27.38. Kolhapur’s Shivaji University, which has won three gold, a silver and a bronze, each, are now tied second on the Khelo India University Games 2021 medals table with the University of Mumbai.

Punjabi University’s Ishneet Aulakh won the gold medal in the women's 25m individual pistol. They are currently in 14th position on the KIUG 2021 points table with one gold and a bronze.

At the end of the third day, 17 universities had already won a gold and as many as 41 had marked their presence on the KIUG medal table. Savitribai Phule Pune University, with 10 medals - two gold, four silver and four bronze - has the most number of medals so far.

On Tuesday, 22 medals will be up for grabs including in swimming, weightlifting and volleyball. The Games will conclude on May 3.

Khelo India University Games 2021: Day 3 results

Swimming (all finals)

Men

50m Freestyle: 1. Srihari Nataraj (Jain University) 23.23 (New KIUG Record; Old: 23.78, Mihir Ambre, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Vikkas Prabhakar (SRM University) 23.83; 3. Heer Shah (University of Mumbai) 23.92.

400m Freestyle: 1. Shubham Dhaygude (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 4:17.67; 2. Abhilash Challagani (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University) 4:19.86; 3. Mathews Koshy (MS Ramaiah University) 4:19.96.

200m Individual Medley: 1. Siva Sridhar (Jain University) 2:05.43 (New KIUG Record; Old: 2:13.66, Thirumaran Sethumanickam, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Benedicton Rohit (Anna University) 2:12.33; 3. Siddhant Sejwal (Punjab University) 2:14.70.

100m Backstroke: 1. Siva Sridhar (Jain University) 57.38 seconds (New KIUG record; Old: 58.69, Siddhanth Sejwal, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Siddhanth Sejwal (Punjab University) 59.12; 3. Benedicton Rohit (Anna University) 1:00.77.

200m Breaststroke: 1. Danush Sekhar (Anna University) 2:20.17 (New KIUG Record. Old: 2:23.41, SP Likhit, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Hemraj Patel (Silver Oak University) 2:28.88; 3. Kritayush Singh (Adamas University) 2:28.95.

Women

50m Freestyle: 1. Rujuta Khade (Shivaji University) 27.38 (New KIUG record; Old: 28.00, Sadhvi Dhuri, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Sadhvi Dhuri (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 28.28; 3. Khushnaaz Soni (Christ University) 28.81.

400m Freestyle: 1. V Varsha (University of Madras) 4:59.63; 2. V Preetha (Bangalore University) 5:03.22; 3. R Nirmala (University of Kerala) 5:13.52.

4x200m Freestyle relay: 1. University of Madras (V Varsha, Priyanga Pugazharasu, Madhumita Sriram, Sivateja Rz) 9:53.66; 2. Jadhavpur University 9:54.18; 3. Jain University 10:11.88.

100m Backstroke: 1. Shrungi Bandekar (Jain University) 1:07.50 (New KIUG Record. Old: 1:10.42, Damini Gowda, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Pratyasa Ray (Utkal University) 1:09.72; 3. Damini Gowda (Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences) 1:11.01.

200m Breaststroke: 1. Jyoti Patil (University of Mumbai) 2:46.54; 2. Aarti Patil (University of Mumbai) 2:47.05; 3. Kalyani Saxena (Veer Narmada South Gujarat University) 2;49.24.

Weightlifting

Women

59kg class: 1. Sneha (Maharshi Dayanand University) Snatch 73kg, Clean and jerk 96kg, 169kg; Moti Jain (KIIT) 74kg, 94kg, 168kg; Sonali Yadu (Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidhyalaya) 75kg, 92kg, 167kg.

71kg class: 1. Srashti (Ch Charan Singh University) 85kg, 106kg, 191kg; 2. Poornasri Yoganantham (Vellore Institute of Technology) 83kg, 104kg, 187kg; 3. Trupti Mane (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 81kg, 95kg, 176kg.

Men

73kg class: 1. Juturi Koteswara Rao (Krishna University) 124kg, 154kg, 278kg; 2. Kiran Ravindrabhai Marathe (Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University) 123kg, 154kg, 277kg; Valluri Narasimha Naidu (Andhra University) 121kg, 154kg, 275kg.

81kg class: 1. Varun Ragala (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 127kg, 150kg, 277kg; 2. D Ganesh (Osmania University) 120kg, 155kg, 275kg; Ganesh Baykar (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 114kg, 161kg, 275kg.

Shooting

Women 25m Air Rifle Individual (Final): Ishneet Aulakh (Punjabi University) bt Varsha Singh (Delhi University); Bronze: Arshdeep Kaur (Punjabi University).

Women's 25m Air Rifle Team: 1. Punjab University (Ariha Aggarwal 562, Gauri Sheoran 553, Surbhi Rao 536) 1651 points; 2. Punjabi University 1646; 3. Saurashtra University 1634.

Badminton

Men's team (Quarter-finals)

Punjabi University bt Devi Ahilya 3-0 (Maisnam Meiraba Luwang bt Rishab Rathod 21-8, 21-10; Ayush Raj Gupta bt Aditya Chouhan 21-17, 19-21, 21-14; Kapil Chaudhary and Ayush Raj Gupta bt Aaryaman Goyal and Aniket Pardeshi 21-12, 21-18)

Jain University bt Maharshi Dayanand University 3-2 (Shamanth Kidiyoor lost to Gautam Arora 9-21, 21-13, 16-21; M Rohit and V Suhas bt Raman Kumar and Anshul Budhwar 21-18, 21-16; Raghu Mariswamy and Sai Pratheek bt Ravi and Pankaj 21-9, 21-12; M Rohith lost to Bharat Raghav 5-21, 13-21; Raghu Mariswamy bt Ravi 8-21, 21-7, 21-12)

SRM University bt Dibrugarh University 3-0 (S Sanjeevi Rithvik bt Angshuman Gogoi 21-11, 21-7; Hari Arunesh bt Lucas Borah 21-9, 21-5; K Mauryan and Arjun Krishnan bt Abhinab Gogoi and Angshuman Gogoi 21-8, 21-19)

Women's team (Quarter-finals)

Madhurai Kamaraj bt Panjab University 2-0 (Akshaya Arumugam bt Garima Singh 21-17, 21-17; Arul Bala Radhakrishnan bt Sri Varshini Viswanath 21-11, 21-13).

SRM University bt Barkatullah University 2-0 (Kavipriya bt Anisha Wase 21-9, 21-11; Thanushree Ramesh and Nila Valluvan bt Priyanka Pant and Anisha Wase 21-10, 21-17)

Tennis

Group A: Osmania University beat Punjabi University 2-1 (Ganta Reddy bt Yogee Panwar 6-3, 6-3); Suhith Lanka bt Harjasleen Singh 6-3, 6-4); Lathupalli Reddy and Shashank Tiwari lost to Navneet Chahal and Harjasleen Singh 5-7, 3-6)

Barkatullah University bt Jadavpur University 3-0 (Udit Yadav bt Shivam Kumar 6-0, 6-1; Pratyaksh Soni bt Abhiraj Sen 6-3, 7-5; Gaurang Mishra and Udit Yadav bt Shivam Kumar and Abhiraj Sen 3-6, 6-0, 10-7)

Volleyball

Women semi-finals: SRM University bt Adamas University 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-15); Bharathiar University bt MG University 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-20)

Men semi-finals: SRM University bt MG University 3-2 (22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 15-9);

Basketball

Women

Group A: MG University bt GNDU 96-79;

Group B: University of Madras bt University of Mumbai 100-54

Men

Group A: Jain University bt Kurukshetra University 67-73

Group B: University of Madra bt University Of Mumbai 100-54

Hockey

Men

Pool A: Bangalore University 6 (S Harsha 5', B Yathish Kumar 13', 49', BN Chelsea Medappa 19', 37', ND Chiranth Somanna 58') bt Lovely Professional University 1 (Lovepreet Jainth 42'); Savitribai Phule University 3 (Rohan Patil 37', 51', Taleb Shah 43') bt Punjabi University 2 (Harmeet Singh 34', 35')

Pool B: Sambalpur University 3 (Nabin Kujur 39', 42', 52') drew with Bangalore City University 3 (Pranam YM 29', 57', 58'); Guru Nanak Dev University 4 (Rajinder Singh 44', 59', Surdarshan Singh 29', Ranjot Singh 42') bt VBS Purvanchal University 1 (Suraj Shahi 23')

Women

Pool A: Ranchi University 3 (Pramila Soreng 23', Betan Dungdung 33', Albela Rani Toppo 35') bt Savitribai Phule University 2 (Pooja Shendage 14', 42')

Sunday’s results

Volleyball

Men

Group B: Kurukshetra University bt SRM University 3-1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24)

Badminton

Men's team: Savitribai Phule Pune University bt University of Calicut 3-1 (Arya Nitin Bhivpathaki bt NP Udith 21-9, 21-19; Rishabh Sanjay Deshpande bt Govind Krishna 21-18, 21-16; Tejas Yogesh Deo and Rishabh Sanjay Deshpande lost to Navaneeth Remesh and Aravind V Suresh 16-21, 13-21; Adheep Yigesh Gupta bt SD Aadithyan 21-15, 21-14)

Weightlifting

Men

67kg class: 1. Tejas Jondhale (Shivaji University) 121kg, 145kg, 266kg; 2. Mahesh Asawale (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 123kg, 141kg, 264kg; 3. S Logeswaran (Thiruvallavur University) 121kg, 143kg, 264kg