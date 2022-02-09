Kenyan curlers set sights on Milano-Cortina 2026

Kenya has long been a big player in the Olympic Summer Games with a world-renowned athletics programme.

The same cannot be said for the Winter Games with the East African country sending just two competitors - cross-country skier Philip Boit (Nagano 1998) and alpine skier Sabrina Simader (PyeongChang 2018) - in its history.

But at Milano-Cortina 2026, perhaps there could be a curling team to add to that list.

Kenya's curling team: Obstacles to face

There will be plenty of hurdles in Kenya's bid to become Africa's first curlers at the Winter Olympics, but they are already showing plenty of resilience and resourcefulness.

The Kenyan Curling Federation became a member association of the World Curling Federation a year ago with Nigeria the only previous African member.

The national team was formed in October 2021 and faced an immediate dilemma - their only ice rink is closed due to COVID-19.

In response, they have been training with ersatz wheels dropped on the gym floor rather than the granite stones that can usually be found gliding over ice.

There is also a lack of coaches and opposition, so they have been learning by watching videos online.

It's a far cry from the facilities and support enjoyed by the world's best curlers, but this is the beginning of what could prove to be one of the sport's most inspiring stories.

The Kenya Curling Federation are currently fundraising for training and equipment ahead of November's Pan-Continental "B" Championships which would be their first-ever international tournament.

Encouraging signs

There have already been positive signs for Kenya and their team.

They have only played one match so far, but were able to beat a Danish team 7-5 in a friendly in a Nairobi gymnasium using pucks on wheels.

Getting a feel for ice will be important moving forward, and two members of the team managed to fly to the United States last month to do just that.

According to the Kenya Curling Federation, despite the difficulties, curling has attracted around 1000 participants including some who have been playing sports such as football and rugby.

Anne Kariuki, 50, originally started curling for fun, but now wants to compete at the Olympic Winter Games.

She told Le Monde, "I really like curling. It's a sport for everyone, whatever your age. I haven't had the chance to compete for Kenya at international level in athletics, so I can't wait to see Kenya face the best nations and participate in the next Olympic Games."

Coming to compete

Considering the effort that will be required for Kenya to reach the Winter Olympics, they are not planning on merely making up the numbers.

Haggai Odhiambo Zuma, who has played football, kabbadi and rugby before switching to curling, said: “Kenya is a naturally sporting nation. We have a potentially great chance of bringing back Winter Games medals through curling if the government invests in ice facilities and helps players train overseas."

Laventer Oguta, who was unable to compete at Rio 2016 with Kenya's rugby sevens team due to a knee injury, added: “The challenge of bringing a winter sport to Kenya motivates me. This opens up a completely new horizon since we don't know winter."

Kenya is among curling's newest nations, but their athletes will be aiming to ensure they are one to look out for by the time 2026 comes around.