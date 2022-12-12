Tokyo 1964 Olympian and Asian Games bronze medallist athlete Kenneth Powell died in Bengaluru on Monday due to age-related illnesses. He was 82.

Kenneth Powell was selected for the Tokyo 1964 Olympics and was part of India’s 4x100m men’s relay team which made the semi-finals. He also ran in the 100m and the 200m sprint events but could not make it to the finals.

However, Powell earned his first major international medal at the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok with the men’s 4×100m relay team.

Referred to as the Gentleman Sprinter due to his calm demeanour, Kenneth Powell was born on April 20, 1940. His first major breakthrough came at the 1957 National School Games in Calcutta when he finished third.

Powell moved to Bangalore two years later to work for Indian Telephone Industries. He trained at the city’s Rangers Club and gradually climbed his way up by consistently winning medals in the domestic circuit.

Powell caught the eye of selectors in 1963 by winning the 100m and the 200m sprints at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Allahabad. He made his Olympic debut the following year.

In 1965, Kenneth Powell became the first sportsperson from his home state Karnataka to win the Arjuna Award - India’s second-highest honour for sportspersons after the Khel Ratna.

“Indian athletics grew in stature back in the 1960s because of the efforts of athletes like Kenny Powell who won 19 titles in sprint events in the National Open Championships and National Inter-State Championships,” the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla said.

Kenneth Powell retired after his medal effort at the 1970 Asian Games. However, he represented Karnataka in the National Handball Championships in 1975 and won silver 100m silver at the 1981 Asian Masters Athletics meet in Singapore under the 40-44 age group.