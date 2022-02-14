Kelly Sildaru "always cold" despite topping qualifying for final of women's freeski slopestyle at Beijing 2022

Kelly Sildaru laid down two stunning qualifying runs to comfortably qualify for the women's freeski slopestyle final at Beijing 2022.

The 19-year-old from Estonia opened with 80.96 on Monday (14 February), which would have guaranteed her spot in the final. She followed it up with a 86.15 to top the qualification rankings.

"It went super well, I guess I qualify for the finals which is super nice," she told Olympics.com after the run and before her final spot was confirmed.

"It’s actually a bit hard to ski with that cold weather because I'm not used to it. So, my body's always cold,"

"When I was going up, I was just like having another jacket on and then I'm taking it off for that run. I just tried to keep myself warm."

Temperatures in Zhangjiakou dropped sharply the night before the qualifiers, following a day of heavy snowfall in the mountains.

Sildaru was pleased to be moving on after failing to make the final in the big air event in Beijing.

"[I was] a bit [disappointed] with the run down in big air. And this went great… I'm really happy."

Sildaru shared with us before the Winter Olympics what it meant for her country to be involved in the event. She took gold at the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games (YOG), ahead of Ailing (Eileen) Gu. Chinese star Gu, who won the big air, also qualified for Tuesday's slopestyle final, where the medals will be decided.

The final takes place on the morning of Tuesday (15 February) in China, after the freestyle ski slopestyle events were delayed for 24-hours due to weather conditions.

