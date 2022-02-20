Kelly Sildaru talks message from the President, and how she can't wait to hug her dog Kira the husky

Kelly Sildaru claiming Estonia's first ever Winter Olympic freestyle skiing medal is one of the more inspiring stories at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

For a start, Estonia doesn't even have any mountains, let alone any with enough snow to learn to ski. So for Sildaru to reach the peak of freeski and step up on an Olympic podium is a massive achievement.

"I think I'm kind of still in shock," she tells Olympics.com on the final day of action in Beijing.

"And I think I haven't really realised it yet. It's probably going to happen when I'm going back home and see all my family and everyone, everybody like being so happy for me. Then I'll then I'll probably realise that I actually won an Olympic medal."

After her third-place finish in the women's slopestyle, won by breakout star Ailing Eileen Gu, Estonia and the whole of the freeski world has been jumping on the congratulations pile-on.

"I've got so many different messages from my friends, from random people in Estonia who were cheering me on, friends, family, also the Estonian President and Prime Minister."

She was so close to another podium too, finishing fourth in the women's halfpipe, also won by Gu. After an injury at the worst time possible kept Sildaru out of PyeongChang 2018, she was happy just being at Beijing - and being healthy.

"It's been a really great experience," continues Sildaru.

"And I'm happy that I made it this year because during the whole season I was a little worried that maybe I would injure myself and the same thing would happen to me that happened in 2018.

"So, yeah, I was a little nervous, but I made it here. I'm healthy, and that's good."

Read on to find out what it was like to be Estonia's flagbearer, who her best friend on tour is, and how she can't wait to hug her big lovely husky dog Kira.

Kelly Sildaru on her future

But it isn't like Kelly Sildaru came out of nowhere either.

A freeski prodigy, she became the youngest ever X Games winner in 2016 at just 13 years of age, dominating the slopestyle scene and being talked up as a favourite before the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

An untimely knee injury meant she had to sit out the Games in Korea.

"I was pretty bummed in the beginning," she says about PyeongChang, "but later I was like, I'm so, so young and I have many Olympics in front of me still coming."

She roared back to win the 2019 World Championships halfpipe title a year later and in the run-up to Beijing 2022 Sildaru claimed the X Games superpipe in January and all the talk was about the Sildaru-Gu showdown in the Chinese capital.

And while Gu had a historic three-podium Games with two gold medals and a silver, Sildaru is very proud of her amazing achievements too, and talks about the supportive atmosphere and closeness there is between the freeskiers.

Kelly Sildaru freestyle skiing: "Everybody's there for each other, we're friends"

"The one thing I really like about freestyle skiing is that it's like a really close community," Sildaru says.

"Everybody's there for each other, we're like, friends. And I think it's also a little easier maybe to compete when you're competing against your friends.

"It's more fun that we're supporting each other all the time."

And her best friend on tour?

"Um, I think, Mathilde (Gremaud). Yeah, she's really nice and I'm really, really happy for her that she won the gold. She really deserved it."

Kelly Sildaru: Flying the flag for Estonia

Sildaru was chosen as Estonia's flagbearer at Beijing 2022, and was blown away by the experience.

"It felt really amazing," she says.

"Just like pretty much me holding the flag and the whole team is behind me and walking into the stadium, it just feels so amazing.

"I think it's really hard to describe the feeling: Nervous? I was a little bit, actually, yeah, because I didn't know what to expect.

"But I think it was really cool and fun experience."

Kelly Sildaru celebrates 20th birthday at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Born on 17 February 2002, Sildaru turned 20 at the Beijing Games.So how did she celebrate?

"I had half of (Big Air) qualifications on the same day, so yeah, that's how I celebrated, I guess," she laughs.

While Sildaru finished 17th in the big air qualies and didn't make the final in that one, there was cake!

And cake is always a consolation.

"I got some flowers and birthday cake. I mean, I think it was a really nice way to turn older, or turn 20.

"I feel like I'm old now," she laughs, "because the year before I was still a teenager but like, not anymore. So, yeah, it's been fun so far!

"I haven't celebrated my birthday yet, but I'll do it when I'm going back home.

So what's the first thing she'll do when she gets home?

"Hug my dog!" She says, Kira the husky is going to get some love, "she's so lovely."