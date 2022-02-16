Keely Cashman: Top things to know about Team USA's tenacious and emerging alpine skier

Nothing is going to get in Keely Cashman'﻿s way in reaching the top. The fact she is at Beijing 2022 competing in multiple events is testament to her character and work ethic.

The 22-year-old, currently on the books at the University of Utah, is making her alpine skiing debut at the Winter Olympics here in China.

Flying under the radar of Mikaela Shiffrin'﻿s stardom, Cashman has already had a more than respectable showing for Team USA at these Games, finishing 27th in the Super G and 17 in downhill, which was the highest finish for an American in the field.

We break down the top things to know about the adrenaline-seeking adventurer.

Keely Cashman of Team USA skis during the women's downhill Picture by 2022 Getty Images

The crash(es)

Cashman has had to overcome a severe injury already in her young professional career. While training for the Super G at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany in January 2021 she crashed and suffered a traumatic brain injury, concussion and a strained medial collateral ligament (MCL).

Sensationally, she returned to training in the spring. However, in May, there was another crash at Mammoth Mountain that resulted in severe facial cuts, which she posted on her social media.

Skiing in the Cashman DNA

"Cashmoney" comes from a proud alpine skiing family. Her father John is her coach and was an alpine ski racer and served as an early ski coach for the family. He also used to coach the Team USA U-16 national group. It's safe to say, alpine skiing is an important part of the family's culture and identity.

It doesn't end there, though. Keely has two brothers, Noah and Jordan, who are both skiing at a high level to complete the family set. The older Jordan is still an active skier at the FIS and NorAm Cup level, while the younger Noah retired from junior racing in 2018.

The Serene Bean

When she's not skiing, you can find Keely working at her family's coffee shop, The Serene Bean.

Based in the small town of Pinecrest, California, next to the delightfully-named town of Strawberry where Keely lives, the family has owned the shop for over 20 years.

The Mexicali Mocha is a popular item on the menu.

Environmentally-conscious

Cashman grew up in a beautiful part of the United States, near Yosemite National Park.

She takes part the Yosemite Facelift each year in an effort to clean up trash throughout the park.

Keely Cashman of Team USA skis during the women's downhill 1st training Picture by 2022 Getty Images

When can I watch Keely Cashman in action?

The women's alpine combined downhill takes place on Thursday 17 February at 10:30 Beijing time (18:30 Wednesday back in California). The women's alpine combined slalom starts at 14:00 Beijing time on the same day (22:00 Wednesday night in California).

