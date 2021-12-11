Keegan Messing hangs on to claim Golden Spin men's overall title

Keegan Messing continued his fine 2021 by winning the Golden Spin men’s overall title on Saturday (11 December).

The Canadian figure skater, who finished sixth at the World Championships in March, was one of the pre-event favourites in what was a stacked men’s field.

Fresh from topping the short program on Thursday (9 December), it was the 29-year-old’s trophy to lose going into the final day.

In the end, his score of 164.81 was good enough for fifth place in the free skate, and to cling onto the top spot overall with a score of 255.07.

Second place went to Russia’s Andrei Mozalev*,* who won the free skate with 171.44 to go with his sixth place in the short program. His overall score was 252.15.

J*immy Ma* of the USA completed the podium with 250.97.

Elsewhere, 2019 Grand Prix Final bronze medallist Kevin Aymoz finished seventh, while shock Rostelecom Cup winner Morisi Kvitelashvili settled for eighth place overall.

﻿The event is the final major international event ahead of domestic championship events, many which serve as the final qualifying stop for federations to name their teams for the coming Olympic Games Beijing 2022.