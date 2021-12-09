Keegan Messing, Anastasiia Gubanova skate to lead in Golden Spin short program

Canada's Keegan Messing is halfway to victory at the Golden Spin ISU Challenger event in Sisak, Croatia.

The 29-year-old, who was sixth at the World Figure Skating Championships in 2021, skated into the lead in the men's short program at one of the final tune-up events ahead skaters' respective national championships, set for later this month and early January.

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympian scored a 90.26 in the short, six points ahead of Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia (84.46) and Brendan Kerry of Australia (84.36).

The top seven men scored over 80 points, including Youth Olympics Lausanne 2020 silver medallist Andrei Mozalev of Russia, who sits in sixth place (80.71).

Messing hit a quadruple toe-double toe combination to open his "Never Tear Us Apart" short, as well as a triple Axel and triple Lutz. He's looking to rebound his form after finishing off the podium in his three events so far this season - including at two Grand Prix stops.

Georgia's Anastasiia Gubanova leads the women's event after the short, registering a 65.58. Americans Amber Glenn and Gabriella Izzo are two-three, scoring 64.45 and 62.91, respectively.

The pairs short program was also set for Thursday (9 December). Find the full schedule here - and scores here.