Katie Ormerod "so proud" to make Beijing despite missing Big Air final

Katie Ormerod walked away with her head held high despite failing to qualify for the snowboard Big Air final at Beijing 2022.

The Team GB athlete finished 25th in qualification at Big Air Shougang on her Olympic Winter Games debut and also missed out on the Slopestyle final.

Beijing had been a long-awaited Games bow for Ormerod who was forced to pull out on the eve of PyeongChang 2018 through injury.

The 24-year-old underwent seven surgeries after snapping her heel in two, and only returned to competition in August 2019 at the New Zealand Winter Games.

Given all she had encountered, Ormerod took pride in her achievement and how far she has come since 2018.

She told Olympics.com: “I’m so proud of everything I’ve achieved over the last four years. Being here, I’ve had to work so hard.

"Four years ago I didn’t know if I would be able to snowboard again. The fact that I’m now here competing at an Olympics is a dream come true."

Katie Ormerod after a run in snowboard Big Air qualification at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Ormerod wants to inspire despite string of injuries

Ormerod has been plagued by injury since making her World Championship debut in 2013 in Stoneham, Canada, where she finished 10th.

A possible place on Team GB for Sochi 2014 beckoned, but the then-15-year-old sustained a knee injury early that year which ruled her out of contention.

Months later in May, Ormerod injured her knee once more requiring it to be rebuilt along with Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction and five months of intense rehabilitation.

She got back on a board in April 2015 and competed at the 2015/2016 World Cup where she ended the season ranked third in Big Air and fifth in Slopestyle.

The injury curse struck again in 2017 when Ormerod sustained a minor vertebra fracture after crashing during training in Sierra Nevada, Spain prior to the World Championships.

The British athlete was selected for PyeongChang only to fracture her wrist in training and then, 24 hours, split her heel in two.

Seven operations - which included inserting and removing screws - and a skin graft later, she returned to training in January 2019.

Four years on, she recalled the journey she had been on to make it to Beijing 2022 and expressed her desire that it motivates people to take up the sport.

She said: "I really hope that I can inspire others to get into it and I’ve showcased what snowboarding is all about. It didn’t go my way today in Big Air, but that’s sport and that happens.”

Katie Ormerod in snowboard Big Air training at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

From a dry slope in Yorkshire to the Winter Olympics

Ormerod was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England, and started snowboarding aged five on a dry slope in Halifax.

She first competed on snow aged nine at the British Championship in Switzerland, winning every category in her age group.

Snowboarding runs in the family with cousin Jamie Nicholls competing at two Olympic Winter Games including Sochi 2014 where he finished sixth in slopestyle.

It has been a disappointing Games for Team GB with no medals won so far.

Ormerod said: "There is a lot of pressure and expectation on as there aren't as many Winter Olympians as Summer ones.

"My results here at the Olympics don’t represent everything I do. It’s just another competition.

"I’m really proud to be British and to come from Yorkshire. I grew up riding plastic dry slope and now I’m here competing against the best at the Winter Olympics. That’s what I really want everyone back home in Britain to realise as well.