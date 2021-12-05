Katie Ledecky ends dominant 2021 U.S. Open display with another win, Regan Smith claims 2 titles on final night

Katie Ledecky's blistering form at the 2021 U.S. Open continued on Saturday (4 December) as she won the women's 1500m freestyle by an astonishing 36 seconds. The performance caps an incredible undefeated run by Ledecky at the event in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The American led the 1500m final from the start, clocking a time of 15:45.32. Sierra Schmidt was 36.24s behind with a time of 16:21.56.

“It was a good week to get a gauge of where I’m at and learn some things that we can apply back in training and move forward,” Ledecky said on NBC. “It’s only five months until trials. It comes up quick.”

Ledecky broke two meet records on Friday while winning the women's 200m freestyle. She also won the 800m freestyle and the 400m freestyle earlier in the week.

Three-time Olympic medallist Regan Smith took on a tricky double on the final night of the U.S. Open. She set a meet record in the 200m backstroke final with a time of 2:07.09 and returned to win the 200m butterfly in 2:10:58.

Smith claimed a silver medal at Tokyo 2020 in the 200m butterfly and a bronze in the 100m backstroke, in addition to medley relay silver with Team USA.

