Kathryn Thomson inspired by Elise Christie ahead of Beijing bid

Kathryn Thomson is Great Britain's only woman competing in short track speed skating at Beijing 2022.

But when she made her Olympic Winter Games debut at PyeongChang four years ago, all the attention was on her teammate, then-reigning world champion Elise Christie.

It would be a heartbreaking event for Christie who crashed out twice after finishing fourth in the 500m final, leaving her empty-handed again at her third Winter Olympics after she claimed three golds at the 2017 World Championships.

With her right leg in her cast, Christie was carried by her then-boyfriend - Shaolin Sandor Liu - to the podium as he celebrated Hungary's men's relay gold.

After Thomson got the nod over her for Beijing, the 31-year-old announced her retirement in December but said "the Olympic medal dream isn't over".

And her former training partner would be right behind her if Christie made the switch to coaching.

Thomson told Sportsbeat, “For us, watching her be the best in the world and breaking barriers for our country has been very inspiring. Training in the same place as her has allowed us to believe we can do the same thing and she continues to be an inspiration in our sport.

“She often gave us bits of advice but just watching her from afar, watching how she does things, how she competes and races, that’s been quite important to see."

Kathryn Thomson - taking time out ahead of Beijing 2022

When Thomson was a teenager, she and Christie helped Great Britain win relay silver at the 2014 European Championships in Dresden.

Now 26, Thomson decided to take a year out from short track during the pandemic before returning in time to try and qualify for Beijing.

After being selected ahead of Christie in December, she told Eurosport, "The pandemic has actually had quite a big impact on me. Thankfully, not through any personal losses. I took a whole season out last year, which is quite a brave thing to do a year before the Games.

"I stayed home, worked to save money for the season, being an unfunded athlete and going through a pandemic had some added stresses. I just took a huge chunk of time out of sport to deal with all that. But I came back this year in a much better place for it. So it was definitely the right decision."

Having failed to make it out of the heats in PyeongChang, Thomson feels much more ready for the intensity of Olympic competition this time round.

She continued, "I think something I took away from the last Games was that it's very overwhelming when you're there.

"It's very exciting but it's very easy to get swept away with all that. So I think going into this Games, having that experience, I'm going to try and be a little more level headed and focus more on my skating."

When to watch Kathryn Thomson in competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Kathryn Thomson will go in the 500m heats on Saturday 5 February at 19:00 Beijing time (11:00 GMT).

If she makes it through those, she will race in the quarter-finals two days later at 19:30 Beijing time (11:30 GMT) with the semi-finals and finals coming later that evening.

The 1000m heats are on Wednesday 9 February starting at 19:44 (11:44 GMT) with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals taking place on Friday 11 February.

Thomson's final event is the 1500m with the whole of that competition held on Wednesday 16 February.

