Kaillie Humphries: Why monobob gold was my most emotional Olympic victory

Kaillie Humphries' struggle to become the first-ever monobob Olympic champion made her victory all the sweeter.

In 2019 the Canada native made the gut-wrenching decision to switch allegiances to the USA, having won two bobsleigh Olympic golds for the country of her birth.

Despite winning two gold medals at the 2021 World Championships wearing red, white and blue, Humphries endured an agonising wait for her new passport to arrive, enabling her to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

In December 2021 Humphries’ received her new citizenship, just in the nick of time.

“Honestly, it's every single emotion,” Humphries told Olympics.com after her gold-medal run in China. “I'm elated. I'm happy, I'm relieved. I'm proud. It's a little overwhelming to think about, but definitely this is a huge honour to know that the last four years have been a battle and nothing was guaranteed.

“This gold medal feels more emotional (than my previous two). This one was filled with a lot more uncertainty and doubt. We had to fight for the event in the first place, and then I had to fight for my place on Team USA, which is such a strong nation.

“I had to fight for citizenship. It's been a challenge, but I'm not one to shy away from a challenge. There were a lot of tears and a lot of uncertainty but we pushed through it. It definitely will always hold a very special place in my heart. The first monobob gold for the USA.

The introduction of monobob into the Olympic programme means that for the first time at a Games, female bobsledders have the opportunity to win two medals.

Humphries was one of the key advocates for this change, and hopes that it will lead to a new generation of women taking part in the sport.

“I still remember back in 2002, the first women who won were Jill Bakken and Vonetta Flowers,” the 36-year-old recalled. “I hope in the future young girls are going to go, ‘I remember Kaillie’, and then they get involved, and they now have two opportunities and hopefully even more opportunities to win more medals in the sport.

“I think that's super cool and I will continue to fight for that. The women before me have allowed this to happen, and I want to make sure that that continues on for all future generations.”

The five-time world champion is a big fan of body art, and already knows how she will commemorate her history-making victory in ink.

”I feel like a sleeping dragon tattoo would be good, in resemblance to the track. I will definitely be getting a USA tattoo too!”

There won’t be too much time to celebrate for Humphries, with the two-woman training heats - and her quest to make it double gold in China - beginning tomorrow (15 February).

