Kai Owens’ jade necklace is the sign of a maturing athlete

On the night of Sunday 6 February, 17-year-old freestyle skier Kai Owens will compete in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. But the Team USA moguls skier might have led a “whole different life” had she not been adopted. It’s an idea she describes as “crazy”.

Shiqi, as she was then known, was abandoned in a village square in Anhui Province, around a day’s drive from Beijing.

She was subsequently adopted from an orphanage at 16 months by American couple John and Amy Owens and raised in the US skiing town of Vail in Colorado.

There the toddler described by orphanage staff as stubborn and demanding turned into quite the competitor.

Owens was the youngest American to win a NorAm moguls event at 14.

She followed that with the International Ski Federation’s moguls rookie of the year award for 2021, finishing 6th in the World Championships that year.

She arrived in Beijing ranked 9th in the world and with a newfound attitude to her heritage.

“Right now, she’s in an accepting place,” Amy told the Associated Press.

One sign of that is the jade necklace Kai has with her, one of 18 presents Amy collected in China to give her daughter each year.

“In her younger life, it was like, ‘Nope, I want nothing to do with that. I don’t want to learn Mandarin. I don’t want anything jade. I don’t want anything — keep it all away from me.’

“I think she thought that was a distraction. She’s super hyper-focused on her sport. So she just wanted to put it aside.

“But she’s ready to accept it and recognise that, ‘I’m traveling away from my family, and I might need some of this support from this jade necklace.’”

After the US freestyle skiing team was announced for Beijing, Kai said: “It becomes full circle when I step off that plane in China.

“When my skis touch the snow in China, it’s going to be a really special moment for me because I get to ski in the Olympic Games in my birth country.

“It’s crazy how life works.”

Owens is not the only Olympic skier to have had to process feelings about their heritage.

Fellow freestyler Ailing (Eileen) Gu is just a year Owens’ senior. She has chosen to compete for China, her mother’s birth country, in Beijing.

Toby Dawson, men’s moguls bronze medallist at Turin 2006, was adopted by US parents from a South Korean orphanage.

He eventually identified his parents with the help of genetic testing. He went on to coach the South Korean freestyle team, and now trains China’s mogul skiers.

Owens has learned some Mandarin. She is also interested in connecting with her Chinese birth parents. But not on this trip.

“Right now, I'm mainly focused on competing,” she told TMZ.

“But my family and I have plans to return to China once COVID allows us to go back to the province that I was born in and maybe do some birth parents research.”

She has already achieved what seems like the comparatively almost straightforward goal written in the front of the journal she has kept for four years – “Bejing 2022”.

And she’s unlikely to be deterred by the training crash that left her with facial bruising on Tuesday 1 February.

Kai means ‘victorious’, so it’s not hard to imagine what her most immediate objective might be.

When can I watch Kai Owens at Beijing 2022?

The women’s moguls qualification starts at 18:00 (02:00 PST) on Sunday 6 February. The final runs begin at 19:30 (03:30 PST).

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.