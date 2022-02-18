Medals update: Justine Braisaz-Bouchet wins first individual Olympic gold in Beijing 2022 biathlon

Frenchwoman Justine Braisaz-Bouchet won her maiden individual Olympic gold medal racing to victory in the women’s 12.5km mass start at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre on Friday (18 February).

The podium finishers all missed four targets on the shooting range, and it all came down to who was fastest on the skis.

Braisaz-Bouchet managed to hold off a late charge from Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff on the final 2.5km lap to cross the line in a winning time of 40:18.0. Eckhoff followed 15 seconds behind her for a record third medal in the event with a time of 40:33.3. Her compatriot Marte Olsbu Roeiseland rounded out the podium, clocking 40:52.9.

"I was so shocked I had won. I'm really happy to say that I'm Olympic champion. It's quite amazing. It's a really big feeling and I want to thank my family, my husband, especially for him. A big thank you to all the team and the people who support,” Braisaz-Bouchet said.

"Today, I was just really calm and happy, even during the race. I really wanted to take part in this race, and felt really, really calm during the race. I didn't think about results or anything or the girls around me. I was just racing my own biathlon and in the moment."

Eckhoff and Olsbu Roeiseland took the early lead shooting clean over the two prone stages, and were fast across the snow before going into the range for the first standing section.

Both took their time before firing off a single shot. They missed two targets, forcing them to ski two penalty loops.

Olsbu Roeiseland still managed to hold on to the lead, but Braisaz-Bouchet, who shot clean in the first standing section, joined her at the front of the race. Braisaz-Bouchet was placed 14th after the second prone, working her way into a position for a shot at a medal.

Braisaz-Bouchet got her nose in front going into the range where she shot fast, missing just one target, with Olsbu Roeiseland and Eckhoff missing two apiece.

She left the range with almost 50 seconds on the second-place Eckhoff and managed to keep the flying Norwegian at bay in the final lap out on the course to claim the victory.

By bagging the bronze, Olsbu Roeiseland became only the second athlete – after Norwegian legend after Ole Einar Bjoerndalen – to finish on the podium in all four individual biathlon events at the Olympic Winter Games. The 31-year-old was won individual gold medals in the sprint and prone events and bronze in the 15km individual race.

"It has been really amazing. I have five medals — three golds and two bronze — and that's just more than I could dream of. It's incredible," Olsbu Roeiseland said after the race. "To be honest, I don't know how that's happened. My goal was to win one gold medal. Now I have three and two bronze. It's just amazing. I'm really proud."

Women’s 12.5km mass start results:

1- Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (FRA) – 40:18.0

2- Tiril Eckhoff (NOR) – 40:33.3

3- Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (NOR) – 40:52.9