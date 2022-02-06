Julia Mancuso: "No doubt that Mikaela Shiffrin can beat my record"

Julia Mancuso is the most decorated female U.S. Olympic alpine skier of all time with four medals to her name.

'Super Jules' earned gold at the Torino 2006 giant slalom, a silver medal double at Vancouver 2010 in downhill and combined, and a bronze medal from the Sochi 2014 combined.

But now she fully expects Mikaela Shiffrin to surpass that mark at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

"To be included in the same sentence as Mikaela and Lindsey (Vonn) with their incredible career on the World Cup is extremely humbling, and it wouldn't surprise me in any way that she would beat my record."

Read on to find out how Mancuso thinks there'll be some surprises in Beijing, how raising two boys and surfing in Fiji compares to life on the ski circuit, and why she has Hollywood star Owen Wilson's phone number.

Mancuso was an Olympic specialist during her career, but didn't dominate the World Cup scene the way Vonn did and Shiffrin continues to do.

The Nevada-born skier claimed 7 World Cup wins and 36 podium finishes over 18 years while Vonn amassed 82 victories and a staggering 137 podiums.

And Shiffrin - who's still only 26 - has already bagged 73 wins, 116 podiums and counting, breaking all sorts of records.

"I think that to a lot of people, it's surprising that Lindsey wasn't able to do that (top her Olympic record)," Mancuso continues.

"But you know, the Olympics are a different game. You have to just smash through all of those expectations and still show up on that day, and I'm really excited to watch her (Shiffrin) do that.

"I really have no doubt in my mind that she can beat my record."

Shiffrin has a total of three Olympic medals and will potentially compete in five individual events in Beijing, and should she bag a couple more medals will become the most decorated woman that Team USA alpine ski has ever had.

Mancuso also wants to inspire all skiers at Beijing.

"I hope that my record really should be inspiring to those that aren't winning everything to know that even though you may not have the record for wins on the World Cup, that anything's possible when you get to the Olympics," she says.

Julia Mancuso: Why I achieved so much Olympic success

Search for the most asked questions about Julia Mancuso online and you get the usual how tall? How old? Is Julia Mancuso still racing?

And strangely, people are fascinated by her weight: How much does Julia Mancuso weigh?

But the things that really matter to her, and ski fans everywhere, are how she inspired others and always raised her game when the Olympics came around, and is now living a happy life in Fiji raising two boys.

Mancuso appeared on the World Cup scene at just 15 years of age and had a sparkling junior career, making her first Olympic appearance at just 17.

"I look back at my childhood and my career, and I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. It was amazing."

So how did she achieve so much Olympic success?

"I felt like I always succeeded at the Olympics because I love taking on a new challenge. I welcomed it, and I always found that the Olympic Hills were a little more difficult.

"There's just a lot more energy and preparation getting put into them so that it's the highest calibre playing field for the athletes.

"And that's where I always excelled. So I love it. It's exciting."

Julia Mancuso on Beijing 2022: "I'm looking forward to some surprises"

"I am really looking forward to the competitions, especially the alpine skiing, obviously," she says about Beijing 2022.

"I think we're going to see a lot of really high-level competition and a lot of surprises. I'm looking forward to some surprises."

So who does she think could surprise us?

"Well, that wouldn't be a surprise then, would it?" She laughs.

"But I think that it's going to be hard for those favourites to win. Of course, I'm always rooting for my fellow Americans... Mikaela Shiffrin and then on the men's side, Bryce Bennett and Travis (Ganong) having some great results this year.

"I'm really excited to see them.

"I feel like when you go to a new venue and when you are in conditions that are a little different than normal and everyone had to travel pretty far to get there, you just never know what's going to happen.

"There could definitely be surprises."

Mancuso: a 'new perspective' for Mikaela Shiffrin

So does she think Shiffrin is under the same pressure she was at PyeongChang four years ago?

"I think that in a lot of ways, yes, but in a lot of ways, I feel like she has a new perspective.

"And just with the passing of her father and getting back into competition, she's not really going into this with a track record of winning everything.

"I almost feel like it's better because she has this, you know, ability to now prove to everyone that those past World Cup races where she wasn't winning this season, she can do it on the Olympic field.

"So I don't know. I think it can go both ways. Sometimes it's harder when you're at the top. So right now, not that she's an underdog, but she definitely hasn't been winning everything. So that's almost an advantage for her."

What about the five individual disciplines Shiffrin's's slated to take on?

"Well, it's always hard. I think I tried to compete in five in Torino and I remember dropping the slalom because I wanted to focus on the GS and the other events didn't go exactly as I wanted to have them go.

"But yeah, I think that it's also fun and exciting, and I'm sure we'll see that if she starts out with a lot of success in the first events, she'll carry that momentum.

"And I wouldn't be surprised, though, if something went wrong in one of the earlier events that she ends up dropping an event."

What's Julia Mancuso doing now?

Hanging with husband, surfer Dylan Fish, and living in Fiji with her two young boys Sonny and Brody, she's swapped skiing for surfing.

"Oh yes, it's really nice," she says.

"It's much easier on the body, that's for sure. Warm weather is much better than crashing on ice, but I'm excited to get my kids on the snow."

Might we see them at the Olympics one day?

"I'm not one of those parents that's going to put a lot of pressure on them, I want them to follow their own passions and we'll just see.

"I will definitely give them an opportunity to ski as much as possible when they get a bit older, just like I did and also a lot of time in the water."