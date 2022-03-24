Anthony Sunisika Ginting and Jonatan Christie reach quarter-finals at Swiss Open

The Indonesian shuttlers move on in Basel., on the day Viktor Axelsen exited the tournament.

By Sven Busch
Badminton
Picture by GETTY IMAGES

Jonatan Christie is through to the quarter-finals at the Swiss Open in Basel.

The Indonesian badminton star got off to a slow start on Thursday (24 March), before beating Malaysia Tze Yong Ng 18-21, 21-13, 21-12 in 59 minutes.

The fourth-seeded Christie, who had also reached the quarters at last week's 2022 All England Championships, will play France's Toma Junior Popov next.

Christie's compatriot Anthony Sunisika Ginting joins him in the quarters as the number three seed ousted Arnaud Merkle (France) 21-14, 14-21, 21-19.

Meanwhile top seed Viktor Axelsen is out of the tournament due to "not feeling well", with India's Kashyap Parupalli progressing via walkover. He'll face fellow Indian HS Prannoy in the last eight.

