John Shuster and Elana Meyers Taylor named Team USA flagbearers at Beijing 2022

Olympic champion John Shuster and three-time medallist Elana Meyers Taylor been named as Team USA's flagbearers for the Opening Ceremony at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Friday (4 February).

However, bobsleigh star Meyers Taylor is currently self-isolating after testing positive upon arrival in China and speed skater Brittany Bowe will take her place during the Parade of Nations on Friday (4th February).

Beijing 2022 will see USA's largest ever contingent for an Olympic Winter Games, and the athletes collectively voted for the pair to lead them into the National Stadium.

Shuster, who led USA to curling gold at PyeongChang 2018, said, "I have a ton of gratitude and I'm just honoured to be able to share some things that can maybe help in future Team USA athletes or current ones do some great things coming up at these Games.

"It's a tremendous honour. And the fact that, it was a vote done by our peers is the thing that makes it such an honour" - John Shuster

Meyers Taylor's joy at being named flagbearer was clouded by her inability to participate in the ceremony, but she was pleased that Bowe will fill in for her.

She said, "I've done a lot of things in my career, winning Olympic medals and stuff, but I can't think of anything greater than this. To be elected by in part by them, it's just it's overwhelming.

"Coming from a military family, I can't think of any greater honour than being able to carry it and lead a group of people into Opening Ceremony."

"I can't think of a more incredible person [than Bowe] to be able to walk in my space, and I'm super happy that she's the one I'm going to be walking on my behalf." - Elana Meyers Taylor

For the first time at a Winter Olympic Games, two flagbearers from each nation will lead in their respective contingents.

The approach was successfully introduced at Tokyo 2020 with Shuster stating, "I absolutely love it. It's going to be incredibly special to get to share that moment with another Team USA teammate on on Friday."

"Getting a chance to walk hand-in-hand, carrying our flag with another one of our teammates, I think is one of the coolest concepts that the Olympics has come up with" - John Shuster

For Taylor, despite testing positive, she remains hopeful that she is able to test negative, according to protocols, ahead of her events which will enable her to participate in the Games.

In the meantime, she is thankful the the overwhelming support that she has been receiving from her Team USA teammates.

"One of the first people to reach out to me after I posted about my positive test was Brittany Bowe, who will be walking in my place. To have that kind of camaraderie and to have so many Team USA athletes reach out to me, not only my own team, but so many from across the [USA] team call me and tell me to keep my head up and tell me I'll get out of here soon, it's been absolutely amazing," Taylor reveals.

When is the Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022?

The Opening Ceremony will take place at the National Stadium in Beijing on Friday (4 February) at 20:00 China Standard Time (CST). That's 04:00 PST and 0700 EST.

Be sure to follow all the action from Beijing 2022, including the Opening Ceremony in our live blog which is already up and running and will continue to provide updates around the clock until the Closing Ceremony on 20 February.