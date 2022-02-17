John Shuster Beijing 2022 schedule: 18 February, men's team curling bronze medal game

On 18 February, defending champions Team USA, led by skip John Shuster, will compete in the bronze medal game at the men's team curling competition of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Shuster, competing in his fifth Games, will be hoping to bounce back from a devastating defeat to Team GB in the semi-finals (4-8) as they line up in the bronze medal match against southern neighbours Canada.

Check out their schedule of the day below.

John Shuster and Team USA’s Schedule, 18 February

Men’s bronze medal match

14:05 - Canada vs USA (Beijing time)

Where to watch John Shuster and Team USA compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.