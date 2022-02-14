John Shuster Beijing 2022 schedule: 15 February, Men's Team Curling Round Robin Sessions 9 and 10

On 15 February, defending champions Team USA, led by skip John Shuster, will continue competing in the round robin stage at the men's team curling competition of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out their schedule of the day below.

Shuster, competing in his fifth Games, will be a favourite to repeat his gold medal performance at PyeongChang 2018, the first for an American team in curling. The Northern Minnesotan can become the only man to win multiple curling golds since the sport became a medal event in 1998.

The quartet will want to pick up a gear heading into the final three matches of the round-robin format, however, as they currently sit in equal fourth place with ROC and Switzerland, the trio having played six matches and won three.

The top four teams qualify for the semi finals with Sweden, Great Britain and Canada sitting in first, second and third, respectively. Team USA next take on Switzerland, then equal ninth-placed Italy.

John Shuster and Team USA’s Schedule, 15 February

Men’s Round Robin Session 9

9:05 - Switzerland vs USA (Beijing time)

Men’s Round Robin Session 10

20:05 - Italy vs USA (Beijing time)

Where to watch John Shuster and Team USA compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.