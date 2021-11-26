Cricket, the common factor between physio John Gloster and India's Olympians

Cricket enjoys unparalleled attention in India and boasts an unrivalled fan base. Among these fans are some of India’s best athletes and Olympians as well.

And so for world-renowned physiotherapist John Gloster, cricket was the way to break the ice with Olympic and Paralympic athletes when working together for Tokyo 2020.

“There are very few people in India who don’t love cricket. I have been able to use cricket as the vehicle to start a conversation,” John Gloster, who was the physio for the Indian cricket team from 2005 to 2008, told Olympics.com.

“And the fact that cricket is so much in the public eye in India, it’s brought me into the public eye as well.”

John Gloster helped a select few athletes, including B Sai Praneeth, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Bhavani Devi, in their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics through the GoSports Foundation in India.

Although India returned with seven medals from the Tokyo Olympics, their best haul ever, John Gloster believes the country has untapped potential that can achieve better results at the biggest stage.

Injury management key to success

John Gloster, who originally hails from Australia but has spent 17 years in second 'home' Mumbai, feels that India’s talented athletes can be shaped into champions if given better facilities like injury management.

“We are very lucky that we have this large cohort of athletes which I think have enormous potential.

“I think some of the infrastructure we have in India is as good as anywhere in the world… The area we can spend more time and resources is on medical and allied health sciences because the biggest fear for any athlete is injury.

“Injury takes you away from the game and the concern around injury management only heightens the athlete’s anxiety, perhaps never returning to the sport,” Gloster pointed out.

John Gloster believes there needs to be a network of support staff, which can provide the best care and help athletes stay on top of their game.

“Be it orthopaedic, investigation and intervention, physiotherapy, nutrition, or whatever it may be, athletes need to have access to the best possible people in India,” Gloster said.

Eyes on Paris 2024

Having worked with the Indian Olympians for Tokyo 2020, John Gloster is now aiming to improve India’s medal haul at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It’s only three years from now. Athlete preparation, building monitoring systems, remote monitoring these athletes, retention, and acquisition of new guys. The process has already started.

“I want to give back to Indian sport and use my knowledge to benefit a larger number of athletes and the general community. That’s the primary aim for me,” John concluded.

Currently, John Gloster is working with the Delhi Bulls cricket team in the Abu Dhabi T10, the only T10 tournament officially sanctioned by cricket’s governing body, the ICC.

From there, Gloster will go to the Rajasthan Royals camp in the Indian Premier League next, before taking a much-needed two weeks off to visit his first home, Australia.