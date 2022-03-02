Joaquim Salarich: The alpine skier helping Spain dream big again

Joaquim Salarich is Spain's great alpine skiing hope who's reaching new heights.

When Salarich finished seventh at the Garmisch-Partenkirchen slalom on Sunday (27 February), he let out an almighty roar of celebration, and there was plenty to celebrate.

To put in in context, Spain hasn't had a seventh-place finish in a slalom since the legendary Paquito Fernandez Ochoa in Wengen, Switzerland, in 1973.

And he was only 0.13 seconds from the podium occupied by Henrik Kristoffersen, Dave Ryding and Linus Strasser.

That was the second top-10 finish in as many days, following his eighth place on Saturday (Starting with bib No. 50!).

A delighted Salarich could hardly find the words after Sunday's race in Germany.

"These are incredible results," the Barcelona-based skier said, "I'm flipping out, I really don't know what to say but I'm so happy with all the work done and finally Spain is at the races again."

And the celebrations were doubled when 27-year-old skier Juan del Campo also finished in the top 25, the first time in fifty years that two Spaniards made the second run of a slalom.

That hadn't happened since Aurelio Garcia qualified sixth and Paquito Fernandez Ochoa tenth in Wengen on the 26th of February 1972.

Who is Joaquim Salarich, Spain's ski star?

While Spain might be better known as a sunny beach destination, there is a vibrant ski scene too in the north, in the mountains surrounding the capital Madrid, and in Granada's Sierra Nevada in the south.

Salarich was born in 1994 and grew up in Vic, a town north of Barcelona close to the Pyrenees mountain range on the French/Spanish border.

His parents introduced him to skiing at the age of two at La Molina, a ski school just over an hour from home. His older brother Xavi is a keen skier too and encouraged a young 'Quim' (Pronounced 'Kim').

Since then they have lost their father Claudi, but the fire for skiing that he helped stoke is still burning bright.

A little like Great Britain's Dave Ryding, Salarich's rise has been a steady progression built on hard work, dedication and experience.

In 2016 he finished 69th in a slalom race - Spain's best result in decades, before placing 25th at the 2017 World Championships in St. Moritz, and then exploding in the 2022 season with a top 15 finish before those incredible back-to-back results in Garmisch-Partenkirchen where he finished eight on 26 February then seventh a day later.

"We've seen it's possible," a delighted Salarich told Spain's RTVE in Germany.

"The podium got away from us by so little, I skied well and we can say that Spain is at the market and even though it isn't easy, it's possible... It's amazing all of this."

Why Joaquim Salarich is suddenly an alpine ski podium threat

Spain's big hope proved that he can mix it with the big names in Germany and has revealed what has got him here.

Despite recording a disappointing DNF at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Salarich is feeling excited for the future.

Asked by Spain's sports paper Mundo Deportivo what he thought the keys to this newfound world-beating form are he said:

"There are a lot of factors involved, many years of work, this sport is tough and this year at both physical and mental levels we've improved a lot.

"We have dropped a few kilos and increased muscle mass, and the psychological aspect has also helped a lot, and knowing when I have to be at my absolute best."

Now he's aiming even higher.

"If we go out there with the same conditions a podium is possible, we're in the fight. Now our objective is to keep rising up through the numbers to try top a World Cup podium either this season or next.

"We have to keep progressing and working with humility, going from race to race and the results will come."

The future of Spanish skiing looks bright.