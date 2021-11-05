Jin Boyang shines in Gran Premio d'Italia men's short program as Kagiyama Yuma struggles; China's Sui/ Han lead pairs

A rejuvenated Jin Boyang produced one of his best skates of the last four years to lead the figure skating Gran Premio d'Italia after the men's short program in Turin.

The Chinese skater, skating to music from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, looked on solid form and near back to his best, delivering two quads in his 97.89-point skate.

In front of a small but raucous crowd, home skater Daniel Grassl of Italy delivered the short program of his life to place second, smashing his old personal best score by over 10 points with a 95.67.

And South Korea's Cha Jun-hwan was third, with pre-competition favourites Kagiyama Yuma of Japan (7th) and Mikhail Kolyada of Russia (4th) both finishing outside the top three.

Jin, who was fourth at PyeongChang 2018 also skating to (different) music from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, clearly feels comfortable that theme for his short program as he landed his two quads strongly – a Lutz in combination with a triple toe loop, and a quad toe – as well as his triple Axel.

While he has struggled with inconsistency in recent years, that was not a problem today.

Indeed, the pair of quad jumps likely gave him the edge on both Grassl and Cha.

"I feel rather good here in Italy … I improved my psychology," he said following his skate. "This season I hope that I can continue improve myself. The Beijing Olympics is a once-in-a-hundred-lifetimes opportunity; I want to do my best [there].

"I have been anxious, but my team has told me not to be afraid of failure. In today’s competition, I felt no pressure."

MORE: Hendickx skates to surprise lead; Papadakis/Cizeron return

Earlier in the pairs short program, two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China topped the pairs short program ahead of compatriots Cheng Peng and Jin Yang.

Grassl delivers in front of home crowd

Grassl's opening quadruple Lutz was a jump to behold. It clearly impressed the judges, who gave it a +3.29 on figure skating's -5/+5 grade of execution (GOE) range, and certainly the crowd too.

With the spectators firmly behind him, the 19-year-old added a strong triple Lutz-triple toe combination and was clean on his triple Axel – the landing for which he just about held on to – for his career-best 95.67.

He clearly knew he had delivered, double fist-pumping upon the completion of his routine. His score bettered his previous best of 85.42 by a distance.

"I was really excited for today," Grassl said afterward. "I’m so happy how I skated because I skated for the people; they were with me. I wanted to do a strong performance."

Cha, meanwhile, missed out on second by a fraction of a point – and could easily have placed above Grassl if he had landed his triple Axel cleanly.

The Korean's quad Salchow – with a +3.46 GOE from the judges – set the tone for a bright program, and the Brian Orser-coached skater will probably feel a little disappointed at the Axel.

Not that Orser seemed to mind, giving Cha a satisfied pat on the back as the latter came off the ice.

"I feel really happy about my performance today. I had some mistakes at the Asian Open Trophy but after that I really worked hard on my programs," Cha noted.

Kolyada just outside top three

Russia's Kolyada remains within reach of the leaders, just around three points behind Cha in fourth.

Kolyada, skating in an unusual starting position in the first group due to his low world ranking having missed the 2019/20 season through illness, looked set to dominate the session after a beautiful opening quadruple Salchow-triple toe loop combination which scored high grades of execution from the judges.

However, the Russian fell on his second quad attempt, a toe loop, which was also landed on the quarter. His triple Axel was clean, but the 26-year-old looked dejected as he came off ice to be greeted by coach Alexei Mishin.

He still received a season-best 92.30 points for his Nutcracker routine despite a deduction for his fall as the judges awarded him a strong program components score (PCS).

Indeed, the Russian's PCS held as the top score for the rest of the segment.

Teenager Kagiyama struggles

Kagiyama, meanwhile, had a day to forget.

The Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games champion never looked comfortable all day, beginning in morning practice when he popped his quad Salchow and stepped out of a quad toe.

The pre-skate warm-up was similarly concerning as Kagiyama looked short of confidence, and it proved during the actual skate.

He had to step out of the quad Salchow to open, and popped his quad toe attempt down to a triple – additionally turning out of that and failing to complete his planned combination.

While the 18-year-old recovered to post a strong triple Axel, Kagiyama scored only 80.53 points and he faces an uphill task in the free skate to make up 17 points to Jin.

Pairs: World champs Sui/ Han dominate in pairs

In the pairs event, Sui and Han, the most accomplished pair in the field having won world titles in 2017 and 2019, were on point for most of their program after a slightly shaky start on their side by side jumps, a triple toe loop.

The jumps received mixed grades of execution from the judges, but was the only real blemish on an otherwise solid routine.

They scored 80.07 points, and Han later acknowledged that a training stint in Italy prior to them travelling to Vancouver for the Skate Canada International helped.

"We came to train in Italy after the Asian Open Trophy. We didn't really have any goals coming to train in Italy, our main aim was the two competitions at Skate Canada and Gran Premio d'Italia. We just wanted to reach the peak form for our competitions," he said.

Peng and Jin were just over three points behind on 76.71, while the home pair of Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise overcame falls from both on their side by side triple Salchow to place third on 65.12.