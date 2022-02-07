Jessie Diggins Beijing 2022 schedule: 8 February, women’s sprint free

On 8 February, USA cross-country skier Jessie Diggins will compete in the women's sprint free at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out her schedule of the day below.

Jessie Diggins will always be an important name in the history of USA cross-country skiing. The Afton, Minnesota native, along with team-mate Kikkan Randall, brought home the country’s first-ever gold medal in cross-country skiing at PyeongChang 2018 when they finished in first place in the women’s team sprint. In recognition of the historic accomplishment, she was chosen to be the nation’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony.

Diggins has built on her PyeongChang 2018 success and finished top of the overall World Cup 2020/2021 standings and became the first American to win the Tour de Ski as well. However, she faced disappointment in her first race of Beijing 2022, the women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon, where she finished sixth and out of medal contention. Can she bounce back in the sprint free on 8 February?

Jessie Diggins schedule, 8 February

Women's Sprint Free Qualification

16:00 - 16:40 (Beijing time)

Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

18:30 - 18:55 (Beijing time)

Women's Sprint Free Semifinals

19:25 - 19:35 (Beijing time)

Women's Sprint Free Final - medal event

19:47 - 20:00 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Jessie Diggins compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.