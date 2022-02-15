Jessie Diggins Beijing 2022 schedule: 16 February, women’s team sprint classic

On 16 February, USA cross-country skier Jessie Diggins will compete in the women's team sprint classic at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out her schedule of the day below.

Jessie Diggins will always be an important name in the history of USA cross-country skiing. The Afton, Minnesota native, along with team-mate Kikkan Randall, brought home the country’s first-ever gold medal in cross-country skiing at PyeongChang 2018 when they finished in first place in the women’s team sprint - the same event she will be competing in tomorrow. In recognition of the historic accomplishment, she was chosen to be the nation’s flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

Diggins has built on her PyeongChang 2018 success and finished top of the overall World Cup 2020/2021 standings and became the first American to win the Tour de Ski as well.

In the first four events of Beijing 2022, Diggins has already come away with a bronze medal in the sprint free. She also finished sixth in the 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon, eighth in the 10km classic and sixth in the 4x5km relay. The team sprint classic is the last of the women's cross-country skiing action at Beijing 2022.

Jessie Diggins schedule, 16 February

Women’s Team Sprint Classic Semifinals

17:00 - 17:40 (Beijing time)

Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final - medal event

19:00-19:20 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Jessie Diggins compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.