Jessie Diggins Beijing 2022 schedule: 10 February, women’s 10km classic

On 10 February, USA cross-country skier Jessie Diggins will compete in the women's 10km classic at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out her schedule of the day below.

Jessie Diggins will always be an important name in the history of USA cross-country skiing. The Afton, Minnesota native, along with team-mate Kikkan Randall, brought home the country’s first-ever gold medal in cross-country skiing at PyeongChang 2018 when they finished in first place in the women’s team sprint.

Now she has written more history at Beijing 2022 by winning bronze in the women's sprint free that took place on 8 February. Can she add to her legend in the 10km classic?

Jessie Diggins schedule, 10 February

Women’s 10km Classic - medal event

15:00 - 16:30 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Jessie Diggins compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.